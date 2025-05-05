The DOC strives to maintain a safe and secure environment for all incarcerated individuals through implementation of policy and procedure that has been developed in accordance with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) standards.
PREA compliance is required in all state correctional institutions, Bureau of Community Corrections facilities and contracted facilities.
PREA Inmate Intake Handout (English) | PREA Inmate Intake Handout (Spanish)
Stephen Petersheim | PREA Coordinator
Department of Corrections | Bureau of Standards, Audits, Assessment and Compliance
1920 Technology Parkway | Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Phone: 717.728.2573
2024 DOC PREA Annual Report
2023 DOC PREA Annual Report
2022 DOC PREA Annual Report
2021 DOC PREA Annual Report
2020 DOC PREA Annual Report
2019 DOC PREA Annual Report
2018 DOC PREA Annual Report
2017 DOC PREA Annual Report
2016 DOC PREA Annual Report
2015 DOC PREA Annual Report
2014 DOC PREA Annual Report
2013 DOC PREA Annual Report
Resources
These links are provided as additional information on PREA.
DC-ADM 008, Prison Rape Elimination Act
Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Resource Center
Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect
National Sexual Violence Resource Center
PREA National Standards for Prisons/Jails