Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Our Mission:
To advance justice system collaboration, support victims, and promote safer schools and communities through planning, training, and financial assistance.
January 12, 2026 ICYMI: Pennsylvania Sees Historic Drop in Homicides Under Shapiro-Davis Admin
January 08, 2026 PCCD Launches New Website Aimed at Preventing Human Trafficking
December 19, 2025 ICYMI: Statewide Homicides Decline as Violence Prevention Investments Continue
December 12, 2025 $160M Announced to Strengthen School Safety, Mental Health & Reduce Gun Violence
December 11, 2025 Shapiro-Davis Admin Approves $73M to Reduce Gun Violence & Support Victims
December 08, 2025 PCCD Spotlights Expansion of Violence Prevention & Crisis Response in Lancaster
December 04, 2025 Help Is Available: PCCD Reminds Crime Victims of Support This Holiday Season
November 25, 2025 Shapiro-Davis Admin Announces $10M in Funding to Combat Hate Crime in PA