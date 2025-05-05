If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Our Vision and Work

    PCCD Strategic Plan and Annual Report

    About PCCD

    To enhance the quality, coordination, and planning within the criminal and juvenile justice systems, to facilitate the delivery of services to victims of crime, and to increase the safety of our communities.

    To be a state and national leader supporting programs and practices that promote justice for all citizens and communities of Pennsylvania.

    Service – We shape our priorities around service, with a commitment to providing resources and supports that are responsive to the needs of individuals, organizations, and communities.

    Integrity – We maintain integrity in pursuit of our goals by ensuring fairness, equity, transparency, and excellence in all aspects of our work and adhering to the highest standards of ethical behavior.

    Collaboration – We empower communities through collaboration and expand our understanding by listening to individuals with lived experience and expertise.

    Innovation – We help launch evidence-informed, innovative programs at the state and local levels aligned with our mission, priorities, and values.

    Preparedness – We support training and education to ensure the preparedness of our practitioners.

    PCCD Strategic Framework

    PCCD will continue driving its five-year strategic plan forward by strengthening performance management, improving customer-focused systems, and creating more opportunities for staff and stakeholders to share feedback and shape our progress.

    Read the 2026-2030 Strategic Framework

    PCCD Annual Report

