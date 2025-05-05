About PCCD
To enhance the quality, coordination, and planning within the criminal and juvenile justice systems, to facilitate the delivery of services to victims of crime, and to increase the safety of our communities.
To be a state and national leader supporting programs and practices that promote justice for all citizens and communities of Pennsylvania.
Service – We shape our priorities around service, with a commitment to providing resources and supports that are responsive to the needs of individuals, organizations, and communities.
Integrity – We maintain integrity in pursuit of our goals by ensuring fairness, equity, transparency, and excellence in all aspects of our work and adhering to the highest standards of ethical behavior.
Collaboration – We empower communities through collaboration and expand our understanding by listening to individuals with lived experience and expertise.
Innovation – We help launch evidence-informed, innovative programs at the state and local levels aligned with our mission, priorities, and values.
Preparedness – We support training and education to ensure the preparedness of our practitioners.