The Office of Victims' Services (OVS) helps victims of crime get the services and support they deserve by providing funds to local programs through the following funding streams:
What is VOCA?
The Federal Crime Victims Fund (CVF) established through the passage of the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) in 1984, is financed by fines, forfeitures, and penalty assessments on offenders of federally prosecuted cases. It built the nation's infrastructure of services to crime victims and continues as the primary funding source for victim services. This includes state compensation programs (PA's Victims Compensation Assistance Program) which provide direct reimbursement to or on behalf of crime victims for unexpected and often catastrophic expenses due to crime.
The other purpose of the fund is to support organizations that provide services to crime victims through the federal VOCA Formula Grant Program. Such services include crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling and court accompaniment. Each year, the United States Department of Justice allocates VOCA funding, based upon population, to each of the states and territories.
The federal VOCA guidelines state that VOCA funding is to be used for the following purposes:
- To respond to the emotional and physical needs of crime victims
- To assist primary and secondary victims of crime to stabilize their lives after a victimization
- To assist victims to understand and participate in the criminal justice system
- To provide victims of crime with a measure of safety and security
How is VOCA Funding used?
VOCA funds are used to support the provision of essential services for individuals who have experience crime victimization, such as individual counseling, emergency shelter and safe housing, notification of criminal justice events, crisis intervention, hotlines and crisis line counseling, and emergency justice-related assistance.
In addition, VOCA funds can be used for activities which support the provision of direct services and administrative costs. This can include, but is not limited to, supervision of direct service providers, skills training for staff, training-related travel, and operating costs.
For a more detailed list of eligible and ineligible VOCA activities please click here.
What is RASA/VOJO Funding?
Rights and Services Act (RASA) and Victims of Juvenile Offenders (VOJO) funding provides funds to support the carrying out of responsibilities assigned to Prosecution and Juvenile Probation under the Crime Victims Act (CVA), the Juvenile Act and Pennsylvania's Rules of Juvenile Court Procedure. The goal of RASA and VOJO funding is to ensure that victims of crimes whose cases are processed within the criminal and juvenile justice systems receive all the rights and services to which they are entitled under law. Funding has been allocated to counties since 1986 to provide procedural services at no cost to victims of adult and juvenile offenders.
The source of funds for RASA is the Victim/Witness Fund which is comprised of a $25 penalty assessment on convicted/diverted offenders. VOJO is funded by an Annual State Appropriation.
Note: RASA funding may be used to provide procedural services to victims of adult and juvenile offenders. VOJO funding may only be used to provide services to victims of juvenile offenders
The delivery of eligible RASA/VOJO program services is guided by the requirements outlined in the Consolidated Victim Service Program Standards.
How is RASA/VOJO funding used?
RASA/VOJO funding is used primarily to support the salaries and benefits of individuals providing victims of adult and juvenile offenders with victim rights notification and procedural services such as early outreach, courtroom orientation and accompaniment, assistance with compensation claims, case status information and assistance with victim impact statements.
What programs are eligible to receive RASA/VOJO funding?
The agencies may vary and can include prosecutors' offices, juvenile probation offices, community-based victim service programs, or any combination of the three.
Funding for RASA is recommended by the District Attorney to the Victims' Services Advisory Committee (VSAC). VSAC will then develop final recommendations for consideration by the Commission for final approval. Funding for VOJO is recommended by the District Attorney in consultation with the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer to the Victims' Services Advisory Committee (VSAC). VSAC will then develop final recommendations for consideration by the Commission for final approval.
What specific services does RASA/VOJO funding support?
- Accompaniment (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall provide accompaniment during court-related activities and hearings. Accompaniment is the in-person support provided to a victim.
- Pre-Disposition Notifications (Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall ensure that victims receive, in formats accessible to them, all notifications and services available to them throughout all appropriate pre-disposition proceedings in the juvenile justice system. Examples of pre-disposition notifications include information on available victim services; Allegation Filed; Informal Adjustment; Juvenile Petition Filed; Consent Decree; and if Adjudication Hearing Date is Set.
- Post-Disposition Notifications (Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall ensure that victims receive, in formats accessible to them, all notifications and services available to them throughout all appropriate post-disposition proceedings in the juvenile justice system. Examples of post-disposition notifications include Dispositional Hearing; Dispositional Outcome; Transfer to Another County; Transfer to Adult System; Commitment Review; Dispositional Review; Probation Revocation Hearing; Dispositional Review Hearing; Detention Hearing; Home Passes; Release from Placement; Termination of Probation; Escape from Detention Facility and Re-Apprehension.
- Pre-Sentencing Notifications (Criminal Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall ensure that victims receive, in formats accessible to them, all notifications and services available to them throughout all appropriate pre-sentencing proceedings in the criminal justice system. Examples of pre-sentencing notifications include information on available victim service; court hearing; and trial.
- Post-Sentencing Notifications (Criminal Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall ensure that victims receive, in formats accessible to them, all notifications and services available to them throughout all appropriate post-sentencing proceedings in the criminal justice system. Examples of post-sentencing notifications include: County Release State Correctional Release including Information on PA SAVIN and the Office of the Victim Advocate (OVA); and Victims as Witnesses to Execution.
- Prior Comment (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) – The Victims' Services Program shall assist victims on how to provide prior comment on all adult and/or juvenile criminal matters concerning, but not limited to, the potential reduction or dropping of a charge, plea agreements, or case diversions including referrals to restorative practices, specialty courts, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD), informal adjustment, or consent decree.
- Property Return (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall inform, advocate and coordinate the expeditious return of property, used as evidence, to the victim.
- Restitution (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Service Program shall inform and advocate, on behalf of victims, regarding their right to restitution under Pennsylvania law and advocate on behalf of the victim(s) for the necessity and collection of restitution.
- Victims Compensation Assistance (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Service Program shall provide information to the victim about Victims Compensation Assistance and assist, directly or indirectly, in the preparation, filing and follow-up of any claim for Victims Compensation Assistance.
- Victim Impact Statement (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) – Prior to sentencing, the Victims' Services Program shall provide assistance to victims regarding their right to offer a written and/or oral victim impact statement.
- Victims' Rights Notification (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall provide victims with timely information of their rights under the Crime Victims Act, and other relevant victims' rights laws (including rights automatically granted under the law and those related to victim requests for services).
What are STOP Formula Grants?
The STOP (Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Grants are awarded to develop and strengthen the criminal justice system's response to violence against women and to support and enhance services for victims. Each county recipient must allocate 25% of the grant funds to law enforcement, 25% to prosecution, and 30% to victim services. The remaining 15% is discretionary and must be used within the parameters of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).
How is STOP funding used?
The primary purpose of STOP funding is to support communities in their efforts to develop and strengthen effective responses to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking through multidisciplinary collaboration. The federal Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), which administers the STOP Program, strongly encourages the use of STOP funding to support projects that promote civil rights (including meeting the needs of underserved and marginalized survivors), improve access to justice, enhance survivor safety, and hold offenders accountable.
Overview of Requirements
The STOP Program requires cross-system collaboration to improve the criminal and juvenile justice systems' response to violence against women and to support and enhance services to victims. In order to achieve this, there must be collaboration among law enforcement, prosecution and victim services. The foundation of this collaboration is the STOP Coordinating Team.
To receive funding, each county in Pennsylvania must have a Coordinating Team for its STOP Project. The STOP Coordinating Team has several functions including providing leadership and direction to the STOP project; overseeing the creation, dissemination and implementation of the protocols required under the grant; tracking the progress made on grant goals and objectives; identifying and responding to issues in the response to violence against women; and evaluating the impact of the project. STOP Coordinating teams are expected to develop a mission statement, elect a chair, take substantive minutes and convene at least four times per year. STOP Coordinating Team Membership consists of required members and suggested members.
Required members (and/or their designee) must be part of the STOP Coordinating Team for the project to be funded. Suggested members are left to local discretion based on the goals and objectives of the applicant's proposal.
Eligible Applicants
STOP Program funding is available to all 67 counties in Pennsylvania; however, in order to be considered eligible there are certain requirements that grantees must agree to meet. Eligibility of these funds is open to county governments and non-profit victim service agencies are eligible to apply for STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Funding.
Applicants must be in good standing with PCCD to be eligible for these funds. The applicant and recipient agencies' historical success in implementing PCCD-funded programs/initiatives that met their intended goals will be considered in the review process. Applicants are not required to have a prior funding history with PCCD to be eligible.
Competitive STOP Applications must be submitted electronically through PCCD's Egrants System. Paper copies will be rejected. Applicants who have never received PCCD funding must register to use PCCD’s Egrants System.
2022-2025 STOP Implementation Plan
The goals and objectives for use of Pennsylvania's STOP Formula Grant funds are determined by a four-year implementation plan. The implementation plan emerges from a months-long strategic planning process convened by PCCD's Office of Victims' Services. The committee participating in the planning process is drawn from representatives of victim services, law enforcement, prosecution and the courts and reflects the diversity of the commonwealth's communities. A key part of the implementation planning process consisted of gathering and considering a variety of information about the needs of Pennsylvania in relation to domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. The goals and objectives in Pennsylvania's 2022-2025 STOP Implementation were created and affirmed by the statewide implementation planning committee as well as the Statewide Victims' Services Advisory Committee and the full Commission.
What specific services does RASA/VOJO funding support?
- Accompaniment (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall provide accompaniment during court-related activities and hearings. Accompaniment is the in-person support provided to a victim.
- Pre-Disposition Notifications (Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall ensure that victims receive, in formats accessible to them, all notifications and services available to them throughout all appropriate pre-disposition proceedings in the juvenile justice system. Examples of pre-disposition notifications include information on available victim services; Allegation Filed; Informal Adjustment; Juvenile Petition Filed; Consent Decree; and if Adjudication Hearing Date is Set.
- Post-Disposition Notifications (Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall ensure that victims receive, in formats accessible to them, all notifications and services available to them throughout all appropriate post-disposition proceedings in the juvenile justice system. Examples of post-disposition notifications include Dispositional Hearing; Dispositional Outcome; Transfer to Another County; Transfer to Adult System; Commitment Review; Dispositional Review; Probation Revocation Hearing; Dispositional Review Hearing; Detention Hearing; Home Passes; Release from Placement; Termination of Probation; Escape from Detention Facility and Re-Apprehension.
- Pre-Sentencing Notifications (Criminal Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall ensure that victims receive, in formats accessible to them, all notifications and services available to them throughout all appropriate pre-sentencing proceedings in the criminal justice system. Examples of pre-sentencing notifications include information on available victim service; court hearing; and trial.
- Post-Sentencing Notifications (Criminal Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall ensure that victims receive, in formats accessible to them, all notifications and services available to them throughout all appropriate post-sentencing proceedings in the criminal justice system. Examples of post-sentencing notifications include: County Release State Correctional Release including Information on PA SAVIN and the Office of the Victim Advocate (OVA); and Victims as Witnesses to Execution.
- Prior Comment (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) – The Victims' Services Program shall assist victims on how to provide prior comment on all adult and/or juvenile criminal matters concerning, but not limited to, the potential reduction or dropping of a charge, plea agreements, or case diversions including referrals to restorative practices, specialty courts, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD), informal adjustment, or consent decree.
- Property Return (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall inform, advocate and coordinate the expeditious return of property, used as evidence, to the victim.
- Restitution (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Service Program shall inform and advocate, on behalf of victims, regarding their right to restitution under Pennsylvania law and advocate on behalf of the victim(s) for the necessity and collection of restitution.
- Victims Compensation Assistance (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Service Program shall provide information to the victim about Victims Compensation Assistance and assist, directly or indirectly, in the preparation, filing and follow-up of any claim for Victims Compensation Assistance.
- Victim Impact Statement (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) – Prior to sentencing, the Victims' Services Program shall provide assistance to victims regarding their right to offer a written and/or oral victim impact statement.
- Victims' Rights Notification (Criminal Cases/Juvenile Cases) - The Victims' Services Program shall provide victims with timely information of their rights under the Crime Victims Act, and other relevant victims' rights laws (including rights automatically granted under the law and those related to victim requests for services).
2023 STOP Protocol Guides
On June 21, 2023, PCCD in collaboration with our statewide partners announced the Protocol Development Guides for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence. During this webinar, current STOP grantees and members of STOP Teams learned about these guides and how to use them to improve or create their Protocols. The development guides provide a detailed template to help counties develop comprehensive, multi-system response protocols.
Frequently Asked Questions on Protocol Tools
PCCD has established a STOP Resource Account (RA-OVSSTOPGRANTS@pa.gov) for grantees to submit questions at any time. PCCD staff will check the resource account regularly and formulate responses. The responses are linked below and will be updated as questions arise.
Federal Resources
- STOP Formula Grant Program
- Department of Justice Award Conditions
- OVW Training Guiding Principles for Grantees and Subgrantees
- Federal Regulations Part 90 Violence Against Women
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About STOP Formula Grants
- Department of Justice Grants Financial Guide
Pennsylvania Resources
- Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR)
- Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and Institute
- Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC)
- Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association
Culturally Specific and Underserved Community Resources
What is the Local Victim Services (LVS) Fund?
The Crime Victims Act and requires that individuals who plead guilty, nolo contendere, or are convicted of a crime must pay $60 into the Crime Victim Services and Compensation Fund. The Local Victim Services (LVS) Fund, created by Act 77 of 2022, is supported by 70% of any costs above the $60. Key points include:
- 70% of any costs exceeding $60 must be paid into the LVS Fund.
- The county treasurer administers the LVS Fund.
- Disbursement of funds is at the discretion of the county district attorney.
- Funds are restricted to victim services only.
- Annual reporting: Each county treasurer must submit a report to PCCD detailing collections and expenditures by August 31st for the previous fiscal year.
What are the LVS Fund Guidelines?
The LVS Fund Guidelines, developed by the PCCD Commission and advised by the Victim Services Advisory Committee (VSAC), were approved in August and September 2022 to help guide the administration of the LVS Fund.
Recent Revisions to the LVS Fund Guidelines
The LVS Fund Guidelines have been updated as follows, with changes approved by the Victim Services Advisory Committee (VSAC) on February 4, 2025 and by the PCCD Commission on March 12, 2025:
- VOCA Services Eligible: The LVS Fund can now support activities and expenses related to Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) services.
- Interest Use: Any interest earned from the LVS Fund must be used for victim services.
- Effective Date: These updates go into effect on April 1, 2025.