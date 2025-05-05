What is RASA/VOJO Funding?

Rights and Services Act (RASA) and Victims of Juvenile Offenders (VOJO) funding provides funds to support the carrying out of responsibilities assigned to Prosecution and Juvenile Probation under the Crime Victims Act (CVA), the Juvenile Act and Pennsylvania's Rules of Juvenile Court Procedure. The goal of RASA and VOJO funding is to ensure that victims of crimes whose cases are processed within the criminal and juvenile justice systems receive all the rights and services to which they are entitled under law. Funding has been allocated to counties since 1986 to provide procedural services at no cost to victims of adult and juvenile offenders.



The source of funds for RASA is the Victim/Witness Fund which is comprised of a $25 penalty assessment on convicted/diverted offenders. VOJO is funded by an Annual State Appropriation.



Note: RASA funding may be used to provide procedural services to victims of adult and juvenile offenders. VOJO funding may only be used to provide services to victims of juvenile offenders

The delivery of eligible RASA/VOJO program services is guided by the requirements outlined in the Consolidated Victim Service Program Standards.