Apply for Victims' Compensation

Pennsylvania law, 18 Pa. C.S. § 11.707, provides that the costs of the forensic rape examination and medications provided as a direct result of a sexual offense shall not be charged to the victim. The victim of a sexual offense does not need to ‘report’ the sexual offense or ‘talk’ to law enforcement in order for the costs to be paid by VCAP.

Hospitals or licensed health care providers requesting reimbursement of costs associated with a forensic rape examination must have given the forensic evidence to the police, district attorney’s office or the county children and youth services agency, in order for the payments to be considered. If the evidence was not given to one of those entities, the hospital or licensed health care provider may be responsible for the costs of the forensic rape examination and medications provided.

Counties that have developed coordinating teams and implemented procedures to keep the ‘names’ of victims who have obtained forensic rape examinations anonymous must provide the name, address and date of birth of the victim on the claim form, in addition to the Anonymous Identification Number assigned to the forensic rape kit in order for the VCAP to reimburse the costs. Please submit itemized bills, which include the victim's name showing eligible forensic rape examination costs.

​Forensic Rape Examination Claim Form



Forensic Rape Examination Protocol and Billing Procedures



Forensic Rape Examination Frequently Asked Questions