Compliance and Monitoring



PCCD ensures the programmatic and fiscal integrity and accountability of its subgrantees through a proactive program monitoring that accounts for funding-specific monitoring requirements, individual PCCD office requirements and subgrantee performance history. Monitoring is based on agency risk level.

Quarterly Reports

Subgrantees are required to submit quarterly program reports via the PCCD Egrants System. The information collected in these reports include the total number of victims served, demographics, victimization types, and services provided to victims during the reporting period. Program reports must be submitted through the Egrants system within 15 days for VOCA recipients and 20 days for RASA/VOJO recipients after the end of each calendar quarter.

Data Backup Requests

Subgrantees may be required to provide documentation to support one key performance metric from a previously approved quarterly program report. The metric is a subset of data that may include the number of clients served under a specific crime victimization or the number of services provided under a specific service category.

Office of Victim Services Risk-Based Monitoring



OVS uses a risk-based monitoring plan that is based on a scored risk assessment that determines the appropriate financial and programmatic monitoring, including the frequency of monitoring visits. The risk assessment is based on criteria to include, but not limited to, type of agency (non-profit, unit of local government, institution of higher education, etc.); accuracy of reported program and fiscal data; size of grant; timeliness of report submissions; success in meeting grant objectives; success in sustaining funded programs; and independent audit results.

The results of risk-based monitoring help the appropriate financial and programmatic monitoring schedules for each organization. The results of the scored risk assessment will determine the agency's risk level of either high, medium or low risk. In turn, the risk level determines the frequency of: