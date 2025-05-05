Compliance and Monitoring
PCCD ensures the programmatic and fiscal integrity and accountability of its subgrantees through a proactive program monitoring that accounts for funding-specific monitoring requirements, individual PCCD office requirements and subgrantee performance history. Monitoring is based on agency risk level.
Quarterly Reports
Subgrantees are required to submit quarterly program reports via the PCCD Egrants System. The information collected in these reports include the total number of victims served, demographics, victimization types, and services provided to victims during the reporting period. Program reports must be submitted through the Egrants system within 15 days for VOCA recipients and 20 days for RASA/VOJO recipients after the end of each calendar quarter.
Data Backup Requests
Subgrantees may be required to provide documentation to support one key performance metric from a previously approved quarterly program report. The metric is a subset of data that may include the number of clients served under a specific crime victimization or the number of services provided under a specific service category.
Office of Victim Services Risk-Based Monitoring
OVS uses a risk-based monitoring plan that is based on a scored risk assessment that determines the appropriate financial and programmatic monitoring, including the frequency of monitoring visits. The risk assessment is based on criteria to include, but not limited to, type of agency (non-profit, unit of local government, institution of higher education, etc.); accuracy of reported program and fiscal data; size of grant; timeliness of report submissions; success in meeting grant objectives; success in sustaining funded programs; and independent audit results.
The results of risk-based monitoring help the appropriate financial and programmatic monitoring schedules for each organization. The results of the scored risk assessment will determine the agency's risk level of either high, medium or low risk. In turn, the risk level determines the frequency of:
- Requests to an agency to provide documentation to support the data submitted in their fiscal and/or program report (quarterly data back-ups) and;
- The frequency and intensity of monitoring (on-site visits, virtual monitoring visits and desk monitoring).
- Getting Started in Egrants
- Funding and Grants Process
- Applicant Resources
- Grant Administration Guides
- Civil Rights Obligations
- Time and Effort Reports
- Fiscal Report Walkthrough
- Quarterly Program Report Walkthrough
- Project Modification Walkthrough
- How to complete the PCCD Monitoring Tool in Egrants
- Instructions for Accessing Monitoring Report
Monitoring and Risk Level Designations
- Agencies will be monitored every 4 years.
- Submit quarterly back-ups, as requested.
- Additionally, the agency may have a telephone or desk monitoring prior to the scheduled monitoring . This is subject to change if PCCD determines there are fiscal or programmatic concerns that require a monitoring visit earlier.
- Agencies will be monitored every 3 years.
- Submit quarterly back-ups, as requested.
- Additionally, the agency may have a telephone or desk monitoring prior to the monitoring visit, this is subject to change if PCCD determines there are fiscal or programmatic concerns that require a monitoring visit earlier.
- Agencies will have an on-site monitoring visit every 2-years.
- Submit quarterly back-ups, as requested.
- This is subject to change if PCCD determines there are fiscal or programmatic concerns that require a monitoring visit earlier.
- All new recipients of funding will be monitored on-site within the first year of the award.
- Subsequent monitoring visits will be scheduled based on their risk assessment after their on-site visit and their monitoring report is compliant.
A risk assessment has been completed on each subrecipient to develop a monitoring plan. PCCD will conduct an annual review of agencies to determine, based on their level of performance, if there should be changes to the frequency and intensity of its monitoring.
An agency's risk level designation is noted on the main summary page in Egrants, next to the agency's name. If you have any questions, please contact the grant program contact.