Field Center Report

On May 15, 2014, Debra Shilling Wolfe of the Field Center for Children’s Policy, Practice and Research at the University of Pennsylvania, and Ms. Richa Ranade presented their report to the CACAC on “Child Advocacy Center Statewide Plan Development: Technical Assistance to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” The report was commissioned by PCCD to meet the requirements of House Resolution 45, which directed PCCD to conduct a study of the current location of CACs in PA and make recommendations for additional locations. View the study: PCCD Report Statewide CAC Plan.