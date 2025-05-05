Children's Advocacy Centers
Children's Advocacy Centers (CAC) provide state-of-the-art treatment for the victims of child sexual abuse and child abuse. They coordinate medical care, treatment and other social services for victims while gathering evidence, through age-appropriate forensic interviewing and other methods employed by MDITs, to build an effective case against the alleged offender. By bringing medical professionals, social workers, prosecutors and police who specialize in child sexual abuse together under one roof, CACs are the most effective way to bring a perpetrator to justice.
Field Center Report
On May 15, 2014, Debra Shilling Wolfe of the Field Center for Children’s Policy, Practice and Research at the University of Pennsylvania, and Ms. Richa Ranade presented their report to the CACAC on “Child Advocacy Center Statewide Plan Development: Technical Assistance to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” The report was commissioned by PCCD to meet the requirements of House Resolution 45, which directed PCCD to conduct a study of the current location of CACs in PA and make recommendations for additional locations. View the study: PCCD Report Statewide CAC Plan.
Endowment Act
The Endowment Act, or Act 1 of 2013, directs PCCD to expend the monetary penalty imposed on the Pennsylvania State University (PSU) by the National Collegiate Athletic Conference (NCAA) to aid the victims of child sexual abuse in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Projects
Since 2015, the CACAC has partnered with the Child Maltreatment Solutions Network (CMSN) at the Pennsylvania State University (PSU) to develop and collaborate on two large-scale, research-based prevention programs designed to address child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania. This partnership is a truly unique collaboration in that the CACAC/PCCD utilizes its portion of Endowment Act (EA, or NCAA/Sandusky penalty) funding to support program implementation, while CMSN utilizes EA funding originally retained by PSU to support program research and technical assistance to the projects.