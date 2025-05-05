Overview
Upcoming Meetings
- October 28, 2025
Requests for Transcripts
Requests for transcripts (record of course completion and grades) from the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board must be in writing. This request must include:
- Signature of individual whose transcript is being requested
- Signed Privacy Release Form when requested by a school or agency.
- Name and Social Security Number on individual whose transcript is being requested.
Address where transcript is to be sent. Multiple addresses are permitted.
By Mail:
PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Division
P.O. Box 1167
Harrisburg, PA 17108
Fax: (717) 783-7140
Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Program