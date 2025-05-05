Requests for Transcripts



Requests for transcripts (record of course completion and grades) from the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board must be in writing. This request must include:

Signature of individual whose transcript is being requested

Signed Privacy Release Form when requested by a school or agency.

Name and Social Security Number on individual whose transcript is being requested.

Address where transcript is to be sent. Multiple addresses are permitted.

By Mail:

PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Division

P.O. Box 1167

Harrisburg, PA 17108

Fax: (717) 783-7140

Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Program