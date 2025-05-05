If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board (SDSETB)

    Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board determines the training needs of the sheriffs and deputy sheriffs and provides for the administration of these training programs. The Board provides certification and re-certification training to all active sheriffs and deputy sheriffs in the Commonwealth.

    SDSETB Membership
    Training | SDSETB

             

    Upcoming Meetings

    • October 28, 2025

    Requests for Transcripts 

    Requests for transcripts (record of course completion and grades) from the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board must be in writing. This request must include:

    • Signature of individual whose transcript is being requested
    • Signed Privacy Release Form when requested by a school or agency.
    • Name and Social Security Number on individual whose transcript is being requested.

    Address where transcript is to be sent. Multiple addresses are permitted.

    By Mail:

    PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency
    Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Division
    P.O. Box 1167
    Harrisburg, PA 17108
    Fax:   (717) 783-7140
    Attn: Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Program