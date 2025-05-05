If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Office of the Safe Schools Advocate

    I​f you have been hurt while on Philadelphia School District property or on the way to or from school, there is help.​​

    Call OSSA
    Email OSSA

     

    The Office of Safe Schools Advocate (OSSA) was created to provide assistance to students and staff​ who have been physically, emotionally, sexually or financially hurt by another person or group of people while on the School District of Philadelphia property, or on the way to or from school.

    How can OSSA help my child or our family?

    • If you have been a victim of violence in a school.
    • If you have been harmed and/or feel threatened, harassed or bullied and are at risk of being hurt or injured.​

    • Inform, advise parents/caregivers and advocate for students who have been victimized;
    • Provide assistance and advice on available victim support services;
    • Provide information about the school's disciplinary process and its outcomes;
    • Assist victims in making sure their concerns are heard and their needs are met;
    • Appear at hearings, speak on behalf of victims if requested; and
    • Provide assistance and advice on available victim support services.​

    ​If you contact OSSA, you will be asked to provide your name and contact information as well as purpose of why you are seeking assistance. 

    You are not alone

    Contact the Office of Safe Schools Advocate

    The Office of Safe Schools Advocate is here to support you and your family.


    School District of Philadelphia Administration Building,
    440 N. Broad St. Suite 1183​
    Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ​

    Email us
    Call us

    Video Resources