The Office of Safe Schools Advocate (OSSA) was created to provide assistance to students and staff who have been physically, emotionally, sexually or financially hurt by another person or group of people while on the School District of Philadelphia property, or on the way to or from school.
How can OSSA help my child or our family?
- If you have been a victim of violence in a school.
- If you have been harmed and/or feel threatened, harassed or bullied and are at risk of being hurt or injured.
- Inform, advise parents/caregivers and advocate for students who have been victimized;
- Provide assistance and advice on available victim support services;
- Provide information about the school's disciplinary process and its outcomes;
- Assist victims in making sure their concerns are heard and their needs are met;
- Appear at hearings, speak on behalf of victims if requested; and
- Provide assistance and advice on available victim support services.
If you contact OSSA, you will be asked to provide your name and contact information as well as purpose of why you are seeking assistance.
Additional Resources
- Office of School Safety
- Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities
- Bullying and Harassment
- File a report with the Philadelphia School District online
- Bullying Hotline: (215) 400-SAFE (7233)