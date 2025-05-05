Established by law in 1978, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) serves as the justice planning and policymaking agency for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. By bringing together a wide range of experts in the fields of criminal and juvenile justice, victim services, and related professions, PCCD coordinates the collective examination of problems, proposes solutions, and evaluates the impact of those solutions. Among its primary functions, PCCD:
- Facilitates partnerships among federal, state, and local policymakers;
- Fosters interagency coordination and cooperation;
- Develops and coordinates policy issues;
- Provides statewide criminal statistical and analytical services;
- Fosters community-based initiatives in the areas of delinquency prevention and offender reintegration;
- Promotes the use of information technology and information sharing to enhance operational effectiveness in criminal justice agencies; and
- Grants federal and state funds to provide monies to support best practices and innovation.
You can learn more about the agency's strategic priorities as well as its programs, activities, and initiatives on the Strategic Planning and Annual Reports page.
PCCD's Advisory Committees & Training Boards
To better inform the work of the Commission, PCCD is comprised of seven Advisory Committees, the School Safety and Security Committee, and three Training Boards.
CACAC was established by Act 28 of 2014 to advise the Commission on the development and promotion of programs and projects related to Children's Advocacy Centers (CACs) and Multidisciplinary Investigative Teams (MDITs). CACAC was also directed by the Act to advise the Commission in the distribution of grants to support both existing and developing CACs and MDITs throughout the Commonwealth. The Committee is also responsible for the administration of Act 1 of 2013, better known as the Endowment Act.
Established by Act 114 of 2019, the CAPPAC advises the Commission on all matters pertaining to the administration of the county adult probation and parole system and assists in the implementation of Act 115 of 2019, specifically related to sentences of probation with restrictive conditions of supervision. By statute, CAPPAC is responsible for directing technical assistance; reviewing grant applications for county intermediate punishment treatment programs and discretionary grants; developing a funding plan for county adult probation and parole departments; analyzing data to identify trends and determine effectiveness of programs and practices; as well as making recommendations and adopting standards for probation and parole personnel, including standards for services, caseload standards, risk assessment, responses to violations, collection of restitution, and other evidence-based programs and practices.
CJAC is a collaborative forum for state, county, and other criminal justice partners throughout the Commonwealth to share and discuss their collective issues and solutions. CJAC focuses on the development of long-range strategies and plans and sets priorities for justice projects supported by PCCD's various funding streams.
Established by Act 34 of 2023, IDAC is responsible for proposing minimum standards for indigent defense services in Pennsylvania, adopting confidential county data collection standards, establishing a virtual defender training library, and providing recommendations for improvement of Pennsylvania’s indigent defense system. IDAC is also responsible for advising PCCD on funds disbursement under the Indigent Defense Grant Program.
JJDPC was established by Act 30 of 2001, and is the official juvenile justice planning, coordinating, and policy-setting body for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The committee develops a comprehensive, long-range plan and related policies for the Commonwealth's juvenile justice system. Additionally, the group sets priorities for juvenile justice projects supported by PCCD's various funding streams. JJDPC also ensures compliance with the federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.
PCCD partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (DHS/OMHSAS) to establish MHJAC in 2009. MHJAC provides guidance and structure to ensure statewide coordination and effectiveness of Pennsylvania's criminal justice and mental health systems, enabling PCCD to continue supporting statewide strategies that direct technical assistance to evidence-based practices; guide the operation and sustainability of jail diversion and reentry programs; and provide a clearinghouse for resources related to criminal justice, mental health, and substance use disorder.
Established by Act 111 of 1998, VSAC serves in an advisory capacity to PCCD and to assure that the voices, needs and perspectives of all crime victims/survivors will be considered in the development of services, services standards, policies, funding priorities, legislation, and victim compensation assistance.
Established by Act 44 of 2018, the SSSC is tasked with developing criteria school entities can use in performing school safety and security assessments, issuing a survey to school entities to measure school safety and security preparedness, and administering grants to improve school safety.
Established by Act 102 of 1992, the CETB advises PCCD in the development, implementation, and operation of legislatively mandated basic training, continuing education, and firearms qualification that serve as the basis for certification of constables and deputy constables within the Commonwealth.
Established by Act 2 of 1984, the SDSETB advises PCCD in the development, implementation, and operation of legislatively mandated basic training and continuing education that serve as the basis for certification of sheriffs and deputy sheriffs within the Commonwealth's 67 counties.
The County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Subcommittee is committed to providing county probation and parole departments of the commonwealth quality firearms education and training programs; to improving the probation and parole officers’ knowledge and competence with firearms; thereby, enhancing the safety and security of the citizens in the commonwealth.
Internal Offices
In addition to the Advisory Committees and Boards, PCCD is staffed by four Offices and underlying units that facilitate Advisory Committee work and implement the actions taken by the Commission. These offices include:
OJP was established in 2020 to oversee four areas of PCCD's work:
Unit of Criminal Justice System Improvements advances the criminal justice system by coordinating with all levels of criminal justice agencies in identifying their issues, developing policies and programs, and implementing innovative justice improvement solutions that enhance public safety.
Unit of Juvenile Justice develops policy recommendations and administers federal and state funds to support programs designed to improve the Commonwealth's juvenile justice system.
Unit of Violence Prevention works collaboratively with private and public sector partners to prevent children and youth violence, delinquency, substance misuse, school dropout, and related problem behaviors.
Bureau of Training Services oversees training and continuing education programs for constables/deputy constables as well as sheriffs/deputy sheriffs for the Commonwealth, and also support activities related to PCCD's Training Boards.
OVS works to help crime victims transcend their trauma by funding victim service agencies that work directly with victims, offering financial help to victims through the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP), and collaborating with criminal justice and allied professionals that advocate and respond to the needs of victims.
ORESPD provides research support and data analysis to PCCD's other offices and analyzes policies and legislation that impact the juvenile and criminal justice system and victims. The Office also supports the implementation of safety-related initiatives, such as the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund; supports the CACAC's efforts; and assists in the administration of school safety grants and related initiatives under the SSSC. ORESPD also provides oversight of the Office of the Safe Schools Advocate (OSSA), which provides support and advocacy for students and staff who are victims of school-based violence and/or crimes committed within the School District of Philadelphia.
OFMA administers and monitors the distribution of grant funding, performs budgeting and procurement services, and oversees administrative support services. OFMA is responsible for ensuring accountability of financial resources and works with the aforementioned program offices to ensure funds are utilized consistent with statute, interagency agreement, Memorandum of Understanding, and/or federal regulation.