Established by law in 1978, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) serves as the justice planning and policymaking agency for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. By bringing together a wide range of experts in the fields of criminal and juvenile justice, victim services, and related professions, PCCD coordinates the collective examination of problems, proposes solutions, and evaluates the impact of those solutions. Among its primary functions, PCCD:

Facilitates partnerships among federal, state, and local policymakers;

Fosters interagency coordination and cooperation;

Develops and coordinates policy issues;

Provides statewide criminal statistical and analytical services;

Fosters community-based initiatives in the areas of delinquency prevention and offender reintegration;

Promotes the use of information technology and information sharing to enhance operational effectiveness in criminal justice agencies; and

Grants federal and state funds to provide monies to support best practices and innovation.

You can learn more about the agency's strategic priorities as well as its programs, activities, and initiatives on the Strategic Planning and Annual Reports page.