Meeting Minutes and Schedule
Meetings are held virtually and begin at 1:00 p.m. For additional information on possible changes to the meeting location, time or other details, please contact 717-265-8705.
Commission meetings, with the exception of executive sessions, are open to the public.
February 1 (pdf) | May 2 (pdf) | August 1 (pdf) | November 7 (pdf)
February 2 (pdf) | May 4 (pdf) | August 3 (pdf) | October 26 (pdf)
January 20 (pdf) | March 10 (pdf) | May 12 (pdf) | July 21 (pdf) | September 8 (pdf) | November 10 (pdf)
May 13 (pdf) | July 8 (pdf) | September 9 (pdf) | November 18 (pdf)
January 9 (pdf) | March 12 (pdf) | May 14 (pdf) | July 9 (pdf) | September 30 (pdf) | November 12 (pdf)
Legal Documents
Created the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission under the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; providing for the commission’s membership, selection and compensation; providing for the powers and duties of the commission; requiring training of certain county probation and parole officers; and establishing the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Fund.
Effective: September 26, 2006
Adopted: September 26, 2006
Amended: January 29, 2008, November 17, 2011
These bylaws are established by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission (“FETC”) for the internal organization, governance, and management of the FETC and to facilitate the effective discharge of its powers and duties.
In June 2009, Title 37, Part II. Board of Probation and Parole, Chapter 79. County Probation and Parole Officers' Firearm Education and Training Commission was enacted. It was amended in December 2013