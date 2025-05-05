If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    PCCD Advisory Committees & Boards

    Firearm Education and Training Board

    The County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Subcommittee is committed to providing county probation and parole departments of the commonwealth quality firearms education and training programs; to improving the probation and parole officers’ knowledge and competence with firearms; thereby, enhancing the safety and security of the citizens in the commonwealth.

    Annual Reports

    Meeting Minutes and Schedule

    Meetings are held virtually and begin at 1:00 p.m. For additional information on possible changes to the meeting location, time or other details, please contact 717-265-8705.

    Commission meetings, with the exception of executive sessions, are open to the public. 

    February 1 (pdf)  |    May 2 (pdf)   |    August 1 (pdf)     |  November 7 (pdf)

     February 2 (pdf)  |   May 4 (pdf)   |   August 3 (pdf)     |   October 26 (pdf)​

     January 20 (pdf)  |    March 10 (pdf)       |   May 12 (pdf)   |   July 21 (pdf)     |   September 8 (pdf)    |    November 10 (pdf)

     May 13 (pdf)  |    July 8 (pdf)   |    September 9 (pdf)    |    November 18 (pdf)

    January 9 (pdf) |    March 12 (pdf)    |   May 14 (pdf)   |   July 9 (pdf)     |   September 30 (pdf)    |    November 12 (pdf)

        

    Upcoming Meetings

    • May 7, 2026
    • August 6, 2026
    • October 29, 2026

    Helpful Resources

    FCTMS Portal

     

    Legal Documents

    Created the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission under the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; providing for the commission’s membership, selection and compensation; providing for the powers and duties of the commission; requiring training of certain county probation and parole officers; and establishing the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Fund.

    Act 1994-158 (pdf)

    Effective:   September 26, 2006 
    Adopted:   September 26, 2006 
    Amended: January 29, 2008, November 17, 2011

    These bylaws are established by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission (“FETC”) for the internal organization, governance, and management of the FETC and to facilitate the effective discharge of its powers and duties.

    Bylaws (pdf)

    In June 2009, Title 37, Part II. Board of Probation and Parole, Chapter 79. County Probation and Parole Officers' Firearm Education and Training Commission was enacted.  It was amended in December 2013

    Regulations (pdf)
    Regulations Amendments (pdf)