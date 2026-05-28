Allentown, PA — Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) visited with staff and students at Allentown School District — which has received over $1.3 million in School Safety and Security Grant funding from PCCD since 2023 — to hear how state investments have helped improve mental health services and the safety of students and staff across the district.

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has prioritized addressing security gaps and improving mental health resources for students by awarding almost $400 million to over 1,100 public and private K-12 schools. Of that funding in the last two years, almost $130 million has been used by public schools to increase mental health supports for students. Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal continues this commitment by proposing an investment of $111 million for school safety and mental health supports.