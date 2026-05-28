Allentown, PA — Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) visited with staff and students at Allentown School District — which has received over $1.3 million in School Safety and Security Grant funding from PCCD since 2023 — to hear how state investments have helped improve mental health services and the safety of students and staff across the district.
Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has prioritized addressing security gaps and improving mental health resources for students by awarding almost $400 million to over 1,100 public and private K-12 schools. Of that funding in the last two years, almost $130 million has been used by public schools to increase mental health supports for students. Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal continues this commitment by proposing an investment of $111 million for school safety and mental health supports.
“Protecting the health and safety of Pennsylvania’s students remains a top priority for the Shapiro-Davis Administration,” said Lindsay Vaughan, Director of PCCD’s Office of Research Evaluation and Strategic Policy Development. “Students learn best when they feel safe and supported at school. Hearing directly from Allentown’s staff and students underscored how this vital funding is strengthening mental health supports and helping create safer learning environments all across our Commonwealth.”
Allentown School District used PCCD School Safety and Mental Health Grant funding to implement the Calming Space at Trexler Middle School and Canary Success Center at William Allen High School to support the mental health and emotional well-being of their students.
“Our Strategic Plan, Lighting the Way: A Blueprint for Innovation & Excellence, recognizes a fundamental truth: we cannot separate a child's academic potential from their safety and overall development,” said Dr. Carol D. Birks, Superintendent & Chief Executive Officer of the Allentown School District. “Thanks to this vital funding from PCCD, we are accelerating a systemic shift toward a truly holistic model of education. By investing deeply in both physical security and comprehensive mental health resources, we are setting a new standard for urban education and fostering a healthier, more resilient community."
Calming Space
Trexler Middle School’s calming space offers a supportive environment to help students self-regulate and manage emotions during the school day, providing access to sensory tools, building activities, music, and a soothing atmosphere that promotes emotional readiness for learning. The program has been piloted primarily with 6th-grade students and is monitored by staff members who guide students through pre- and post-check-ins to better understand the reason for using the space and how students feel after utilizing the support available.
Early results for the space show promising outcomes:
Since March 2026, seven students regularly utilized the space, all of whom demonstrated academic improvement in at least one core subject, with more than half showing better attendance patterns
Post-assessment survey data showed that 100 percent of participating students reported feeling “slightly better” or “better” after spending time in the calming space
Most students report using the space for concerns regarding classroom anxiety, mental health, and problems at home
Overall data suggest the calming space has positively supported student well-being, engagement, and academic progress
Canary Success Center
The Canary Success Center provides targeted academic and socialemotional support to 9th-grade students who need help getting back on track. While remaining enrolled in their regular classes, students receive focused instruction, counseling, and college and career guidance designed to build resilience, improve performance, and strengthen their transition to 10th grade.
Early outcomes highlight the program’s positive impact:
Failing grades have dropped by 51 percent
59 percent of students improved in at least two courses
94 percent experienced fewer behavior infractions after joining the Success Center
32 percent of students improved their average daily attendance
Testimonials From Students:
➤ “The Canary Success Center has had a positive impact on me by giving me a place where l can focus on my work and motivate me with my schoolwork. They also help students succeed and answer questions when we are struggling.”
➤ “I think whoever started this program is a genius. This classroom helps you focus more, you don't really get distracted, and they have tutors that can help you.”
➤ “The Canary Success Center has impacted me to do my best at being at school and I like the peace and quiet that I'm not getting when I'm in class."
Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS)
Allentown School District has also been a committed partner in the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), which provides valuable insights into students’ experiences by shedding light on important trends in mental health, substance use, school climate, and other key areas. PAYS equips schools and local leaders with actionable, evidencebased insights that help shape programs and policies proven to improve outcomes for young people.
Last fall, PCCD — in collaboration with the Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Education (PDE) — conducted the 18th statewide PAYS administration. The newly released 2025 results show several encouraging trends for Lehigh County:
9 of 10 school districts participated, with 71.5 percent of eligible students completing the survey (10,675 students)
81.4 percent of students report feeling safe at school
Lifetime alcohol use continued to decrease in all grades from 30.5 percent (2021) to 18.8 percent (2025)
72.8 percent reported good mental health (up from 64.9 percent in 2023)
Rates of students attempting suicide dropped from 10.6 percent to 4.5 percent
Students feeling sad/depressed most days dropped from 40.1 percent (2023) to 31.4 percent (2025), with the biggest decline among 10th graders (46.6 percent to 29.3 percent)
These mental health trends in Lehigh County closely align with trends statewide, which show the lowest rate in 10 years of students seriously considering suicide and nearly 10 percent decrease in the number of students reporting depressive symptoms since 2021.
More information about the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s School Safety & Security initiatives and the 2025 PAYS results can be found on PCCD’s website.