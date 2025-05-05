If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    School Security Personnel Vendor Registration

    Per Sections 1302.1-B, 1306.1-B, and 1315-C of the PA Public School Code, PCCD is required to establish criteria for certifying approved third-party vendors to provide school security personnel services to school entities and nonpublic schools.

    Vendor Registration Form

    To become an approved vendor, complete the form below and  send a copy of your Certificate of Insurance to  PCCD via email. Your application will be acknowledged and reviewed.

    Once reviewed, you will receive a letter of approval or denial.  If approved, your organization's name and contact information will be posted on this webpage below. 

    Vendor Registration Form

             

    Requirements for Third-Party Vendors

    1. 1
      Vendor Identification
      • Employer Identification Number (EIN)
      • State Vendor Number (optional) 
    2. 2
      Legal Address Information
      • Legal name of business and DBA
      • Business Address
      • Business Type (e.g., nonprofit, for profit, corporation, LLC, etc.)
      • Website (optional)
      • Telephone information 
    3. 3
      Chief Administration Experience Requirement
      • At least 3 years' experience in security management
    4. 4
      Business Identification Information
      • Description of business
      • All services that are provided 
    5. 5
      Certifications, Business Credentials, or Licensure
      • Certificate of Insurance is required 
    6. 6
      Assurances
      • All current background checks have been collected and are housed on file. The school security personnel candidate has satisfied the background check requirements of sections 24 P.S. §111 and 23 Pa.C.S. §6344 (relating to other persons having contact with children).
      • No convictions or prior arrests of employees 
    7. 7
      Training
      • School Security Personnel will receive the appropriate training, according to 24 P.S. §1305-C or 24 P.S. §1314-C, as applicable, before working in a school entity
      • Vendors will need to provide the date and type of training their school security personnel received
    8. 8
      References
      •  Vendors must provide at least 3 current references
    Approved School Security Personnel Vendors

    Vendor Address Contact
    A+ Investigations & Protection, LLC
    		535 Court Street
    Reading, PA 19601     		Phone: 484-297-2250 Contact: Joe Padilla
    Advanced Protection Company
    		430 Park Avenue
    Suite 101
    Collegeville, PA 19426     		Phone: 610-279-2010; 484-994-1325 Contact: Brian Galie
    Armada Global, Inc., DBA Agency Group
    		3812 William Flinn Hwy, Bldg. 2A
    Allison Park, PA 15101     		Phone: 412-253-2013 Contact: Zach Grove
    Armstrong Lock & Security, DBA Armstrong Security & Investigations
    		104 South Water St.
    Kittanning, PA 16201     		Phone: 724-919-4336; 724-859-6772 Contact: Thomas Burk
    Black Ops Security Services, LLC
    		142 West Front Street
    Berwick, PA 18603     		Phone: 570-520-4085 Contact: Anthony Maldonado
    Blue Line Safety LLC
    		126 Spring Street
    Lewistown, PA 17044     		Phone: 717-250-6050 Contact: Dennis Wert
    Bramlet Enterprises, LLC, DBA Bramlet Security
    		152 Drifting Drive
    Kittanning, PA 16201     		Phone: 724-664-2086 Contact: Steve Ignatz
    Bull's Eye Security, Inc.
    		635 Hauger Road
    Rockwood, PA 15557     		Phone: 814-926-3135 Contact: Keith Weimer
    Cardinal Point Homeland Security Group, Inc.
    		1300 Virginia Drive
    Suite 406
    Fort Washington, PA 19034     		Phone: 215-285-2382 Contact: Chris Springfield
    ClearView Asset Protection, LLC
    		128 Green Valley Rd.
    Hughesville, PA 17737     		Phone: 570-940-9052 Contact: Lance Thomas
    Coal Region Consulting & Investigations LLC, DBA CRCI LLC
    		P.O. Box 1371
    Pottsville, PA 17901     		Phone: 570-527-2156 Contact: Eugene "Gino" M. Yourey II
    Convoy Group LLC
    		6425 Living Place, Suite 200
    Pittsburgh, PA 15206     		Phone: 412-719-9928; 412-805-5609 Contact: Michael Brode
    Costa Security Services, LLC, DBA OPS Security Group
    		1500 S. Columbus Blvd., Suite 6 - Second Floor
    Philadelphia, PA 19147     		Phone: 888-406-6661 Contact: Jim Magnatta
    County Security Police
    		715 Blanding Lake Road
    New Milford, PA 18834     		Phone: 570-778-3056 Contact: Mark Richards
    CORE Security of Crawford County, LLC
    		4363 Main Street
    Adamsville, PA 16110     		Phone: 724-866-5164 Contact: Scott A. Shipton
    Commonwealth Intelligence Group, LLC
    		P.O. Box 271
    Wycombe, PA 18980     		Phone: 888-208-5080; 717-585-0495 Contact: Daniel Doyle
    Critical Response Protection Group, DBA Signal 88 of Sellersville, PA
    		210 A E. Summit Ave.
    Telford, PA 18969     		Phone: 877-744-6588 Contact: Christopher L. Rudolph
    CSI Corporate Security & Investigations, LLC, DBA Centurian Security
    		3645 Brodhead Rd.
    Monaca, PA 15061     		Phone: 724-888-2401 ext. 2401 Contact: Vincent Beal
    Executive Security Services & Tactical Development, LLC
    		2636 Somerset Road
    Whitehall, PA 18052     		Phone: 610-798-6350 Contact: Shera Mula
    G-Force Security Solutions, LLC
    		50 Southview Drive
    Biglerville, PA 17307     		Phone: 717-420-5789; 717-677-0773 Contact: Robert S. Gano
    GardaWorld Security Services
    		8423 Frankford Ave.
    Philadelphia, PA 19136     		Phone: 215-904-5408 Contact: Steve Somers
    Gittings Protective Security, Inc.
    		104 N. Center Street
    Ebensburg, PA 15931     		Phone: 814-472-8684 Contact: Robert Schirf
    Guardian Protecion Group
    		1220 Birch Street
    P.O. Box 91
    Lanse, PA 16849     		Phone: 814-592-5528 Contact: Thomas Reed
    Information Network Associates, Inc., DBA INA
    		5235 North Front St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17110     		Phone: 717-599-5505; 800-443-0824 Contact: John Sancenito
    JPEN Consulting Group, LLC, DBA Signal of Central Pittsburgh
    		409 Framcrest Drive
    Oakdale, PA 15071     		Phone: 412-676-7000 Contact: Gregory M. Pencosky
    KAN Investigation and Security Agency LLC
    		322 Mall Blvd.
    Suite 200
    Monroeville, PA 15146     		Phone: 412-880-3808 Contact: Kenneth Noble
    Kellington Protection Service, LLC
    		4955 Steubenville Pike, Suite 245
    Pittsburgh, PA 15205     		Phone: 412-339-0010 Contact: Aaron Kellington
    KRE Security LLC
    		11 S. Third Street
    Hamburg, PA 19526     		Phone: 610-562-0971 Contact: Jarrod K. Emes
    Mottin Security Group, LLC
    		268 McClinsey Road
    Ebensburg, PA 15931     		Phone: 724-840-4485 Contact: Jack L. Mottin, Jr.
    Mprotective, LLC
    		300 E. Market St.
    Hallam, PA 17406     		Phone: 717-840-8800 Contact: Duane Ness
    Octorara Security Professionals, Inc., DBA Signal 88 Security of Octorara
    		257 W. Uwchlan Ave.
    Suite #215
    Downingtown, PA 19335     		Phone: 302-298-3307 Contact: Peter J. Mango
    Pat Curley Detective Agency, Inc.
    		P.O. Box 56
    Mountain Top, PA 18707     		Phone: 570-474-6717 Contact: Pat Curley
    Peak Security, Inc.
    		701 Rodi Road #102
    Pittsburgh, PA 15235     		Phone: 412-349-0850 Contact: Jay Krznaric
    Premier Atlantic Security Group, Inc., DBA Signal of Eastern PA
    		P.O. Box 147
    Breinigsville, PA 18031     		Phone: 800-695-0607; 570-581-8660 Contact: Paul T. Kennedy
    Prime Legacy Security, Inc.
    		120 South Street
    First Floor
    Philadelphia, PA 19147     		Phone: 267-603-1680 Contact: Tasha Plaza
    Right Arm Tactical, Security & Investigations, LLC
    		102 Belleshire Drive
    Butler, PA 16001     		Phone: 724-504-1676; 724-679-2913 Contact: Timothy Wiles
    RiP USA, Inc.
    		101 Kennedy Road
    Charleroi, PA 15022     		Phone: 724-281-9956 Contact: Stephanie Rosser
    Sheepdog Protective Services, LLC dba Sheepdog Patrol
    		1769 Whiteford Road
    York, PA 17402     		Phone: 717-850-8201 Contact: Levi J. French
    Standing Stone Consulting Inc.
    		826 Pennsylvania Avenue
    Huntingdon, PA 16652     		Phone: 814-641-7600 Contact: Lori A. Thompson
    Steeltown Security & Investigations, LLC
    		100 Union Street
    Bridgeville, PA 15017     		Phone: 412-716-3838 Contact: Charles Banks
    Substitute Teacher Service Inc.
    		2901 Dutton Mill Road
    Aston, PA 19014     		Phone: 610-566-6466 Contact: Tyler Godwin
    Titanium Security & Surveillance
    		1212 Germantown Pike
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462     		Phone: 610-277-9000 Contact: Tyrone C. Tate
    Tri-State Security Solutions Inc.
    		240 Laurel Mall
    Hazle Township, PA 18202     		Phone: 570-861-8700; 570-233-6797 Contact: Wister W. Yuhas
    Universal Protection Service LP, DBA Allied Universal Security Services
    		161 Washington Street, Suite 600
    Conshohocken, PA 19428     		Phone: 484-351-1300; 610-721-9111 Contact: Chris Eves
    U.S. Security Care, Inc.
    		960B Harvest Drive
    Suite 130
    Blue Bell, PA 19422     		Phone: 215-542-7789 Contact: Richard Wolfson
