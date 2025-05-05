Vendor Registration Form
To become an approved vendor, complete the form below and send a copy of your Certificate of Insurance to PCCD via email. Your application will be acknowledged and reviewed.
Once reviewed, you will receive a letter of approval or denial. If approved, your organization's name and contact information will be posted on this webpage below.
Requirements for Third-Party Vendors
-
1
Vendor Identification
- Employer Identification Number (EIN)
- State Vendor Number (optional)
-
2
Legal Address Information
- Legal name of business and DBA
- Business Address
- Business Type (e.g., nonprofit, for profit, corporation, LLC, etc.)
- Website (optional)
- Telephone information
-
3
Chief Administration Experience Requirement
- At least 3 years' experience in security management
-
4
Business Identification Information
- Description of business
- All services that are provided
-
5
Certifications, Business Credentials, or Licensure
- Certificate of Insurance is required
-
6
Assurances
- All current background checks have been collected and are housed on file. The school security personnel candidate has satisfied the background check requirements of sections 24 P.S. §111 and 23 Pa.C.S. §6344 (relating to other persons having contact with children).
- No convictions or prior arrests of employees
-
7
Training
- School Security Personnel will receive the appropriate training, according to 24 P.S. §1305-C or 24 P.S. §1314-C, as applicable, before working in a school entity
- Vendors will need to provide the date and type of training their school security personnel received
-
8
References
- Vendors must provide at least 3 current references