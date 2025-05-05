Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS)

2023 PAYS Statewide Report (PDF) - State summary results from the 2023 PAYS survey in the same format as the local and county-level reports.

2023 PAYS Full Details Report (PDF) - This report provides more in-depth analysis of the 2023 State results, including breakdowns by gender for certain metrics.

Highlights from the 2023 PAYS Report (PDF) - This report provides a snapshot of some of the information included in the State Report that can be used to take action at the state, county, school district, and local levels.

2023 Rural Region Report (PDF)

2023 Urban Region Report (PDF) -

These reports provide the PAYS results for rural and urban communities in Pennsylvania. PCCD is grateful for the assistance of the Department of Education and the Center for Rural Communities Legislative Staff in preparing this report.