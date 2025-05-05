Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS)

The Pennsylvania Youth Survey, or PAYS, is sponsored and conducted every two years by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The data gathered in PAYS serve two primary needs.
- The results provide school administrators, state agency directors, legislators and others with critical information concerning the changes in patterns of the use and abuse of these harmful substances and behaviors.
- The survey assesses risk factors that are related to these behaviors and the protective factors that help guard against them. This information allows community leaders to direct prevention resources to areas where they are likely to have the greatest impact.
PAYS 2025
The PAYS is still being administered this fall during the 2025/26 school year. Local Summary Reports presenting the results will be sent to the Superintendents of participating school districts and private/charter schools in April 2026.
Bach Harrison, Survey Contractor, is communicating with District Superintendents and Charter/Non-Public School Administrators regarding registration for the 2025 PAYS and PAYS Jr.
If you would like to request that a registration link be shared with you, please reach out to PAYSSupport@bach-harrison.com and provide the name of your District or Charter/Non-Public School.
This year, you can view a list of school districts who are registered in real-time! As a school district registers, this list is updated! Is your school district listed?
Survey Coordinator Training Instructions
- 2025 PAYS + PAYS Jr. Survey Coordinator Training Packet (Online 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th Grades)
- 2025 PAYS Survey Coordinator Training Instructions (Online and Paper)
- 2025 PAYS Survey Coordinator Training Instructions (Online Only)
- 2025 PAYS Survey Coordinator Training Instructions (Paper Only)
Step 3:
2025 PAYS Introductory Proctor Letter
- 2025 Sample PAYS Introductory Proctor Letter (Online)
- 2025 Sample PAYS Introductory Proctor Letter (Paper)
2025 PAYS Jr. Introductory Proctor Letter
Step 4:
2025 PAYS Passive Parental/Caregiver Permission Letter
- 2025 Sample PAYS Passive Parental/Caregiver Permission Letter (English)
- 2025 Sample PAYS Passive Parental/Caregiver Permission Letter (Spanish)
2025 PAYS Jr. Passive Parental/Caregiver Permission Letter
- 2025 Sample PAYS Jr. Passive Parental/Caregiver Permission Letter (English)
- 2025 Sample PAYS Jr. Passive Parental/Caregiver Permission Letter (Spanish)
Step 5:
2025 PAYS Classroom Proctor Instructions
2025 PAYS Jr. Classroom Proctor Instructions
For additional information, contact arh184@psu.edu or payssupport@bach-harrison.com .
2025 PAYS FAQ
This document contains answers to many of the frequently asked questions about this survey.
2025 PAYS Timeline & Factsheet
This document provides the timeline for the 2025 PAYS administration, as well as some quick facts about the survey.
Most Current PAYS Reports
Reports from years prior to 2023 will soon be available in the search hub below. If you are in immediate need of a report, please reach out to Alise Barr
2023 PAYS Statewide Report (PDF) - State summary results from the 2023 PAYS survey in the same format as the local and county-level reports.
2023 PAYS Full Details Report (PDF) - This report provides more in-depth analysis of the 2023 State results, including breakdowns by gender for certain metrics.
Highlights from the 2023 PAYS Report (PDF) - This report provides a snapshot of some of the information included in the State Report that can be used to take action at the state, county, school district, and local levels.
2023 Rural Region Report (PDF)
2023 Urban Region Report (PDF) -
These reports provide the PAYS results for rural and urban communities in Pennsylvania. PCCD is grateful for the assistance of the Department of Education and the Center for Rural Communities Legislative Staff in preparing this report.
2021 PAYS Statewide Report (PDF) - State summary results from the 2021 PAYS survey in the same format as the local and county-level reports.
2021 PAYS Full Details Report (PDF) - This report provides more in-depth analysis of the 2021 State results, including breakdowns by gender for certain metrics.
Highlights from the 2021 PAYS Report (PDF) - This report provides a snapshot of some of the information included in the State Report that can be used to take action at the state, county, school district, and local levels.
Comparison of Data from our Rural and Urban School Districts (PDF) - This reports provides a comparison of the PAYS results for rural and urban communities in Pennsylvania. PCCD is grateful for the assistance of the Department of Education and the Center for Rural Communities Legislative Staff in preparing this report.
2019 PAYS Statewide Report (PDF) - State summary results from the 2019 PAYS survey in the same format as the local and county-level reports.
2019 PAYS Full Details Report (PDF) - This report provides more in-depth analysis of the 2019 State results, including breakdowns by gender for certain metrics.
Highlights from the 2019 PAYS Report (PDF) - This report provides a snapshot of some of the information included in the State Report that can be used to take action at the state, county, school district, and local levels.
PAYS User Guide and Worksheet – This guide and accompanying worksheets can help you understand what your youth are saying and how to use that information to take action.
PAYS Online Data Tool – This online tool allows you to conduct crosstab analyses at the county and state levels to look deeper into the interaction between PAYS data results.
Prevention Learning Portal Library - Browse or search for general prevention resources. All resources are available to you for FREE! These resources have been compiled to assist you in advancing your prevention efforts as you learn and improve your skills.
PAYS Training Video
PAYS Report & Document Search
Narrow your search by using the year and county filters.
No results found for “”
We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:
- Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
- Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
- Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.