If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation (CSE Institute) at Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law has worked under a grant funded by PCCD to establish a publicly available nexus of information, training, and resources on human trafficking for Pennsylvania first responders, direct service providers, and the public. The project includes assembling a detailed and current listing of organizations and agencies focused on responding to human trafficking. The list encompasses anti-trafficking agencies like prosecutors’ offices and police departments, along with organizations such as hospitals, local nonprofits, and housing shelters – all of which work to address trafficking and meet the needs of victims and survivors in some capacity.

    In 2014, Pennsylvania enacted a comprehensive anti-trafficking statute, “Act 105.” Since then, prosecutors, law enforcement, and the many organizations supporting victims and survivors have taken steps to document the scale of trafficking across the state. The evidence is clear: sex and labor trafficking victimize people across the state and in every community. While generating valid, reliable, and current data is challenging, there is sufficient evidence to consider trafficking as a significant issue in Pennsylvania.

    With input directly from organizations in nearly all counties across Pennsylvania, this site provides an up-to-date listing of key details about the organizations, including where they are located, the areas that they serve, and how to contact them. Moreover, all organizations are tagged by county and categorized into one or more of the following groups:

    • Housing and Healthcare Centers
    • Housing and Shelter
    • Law Enforcement
    • Legal Services
    • Mental Health Center
    • Programs for Victims/Survivors
    • Services for Children

    This website, created with robust input from stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth, serves as the Commonwealth’s Human Trafficking hub for the coordination of information, training, and resource materials.  We have established this centralized location to house trusted resources and materials on human trafficking in order to increase public awareness and access to accurate information on human trafficking in Pennsylvania. 

    Victims of human trafficking rarely have access to, or receive, the justice, support, and healing that they deserve. This is due in part to a lack of awareness and understanding about human trafficking. The Human Trafficking Resource Optimization and Coordination Project invites you to learn more about sex and labor trafficking in our Commonwealth to increase the chances that survivors will be recognized, believed and referred to organizations prepared to address their trauma appropriately. 

    Advisory Council

    This workgroup strategic oversight serves as the coordination body for statewide efforts to combat human trafficking. It provides leadership and guidance for four subcommittees that focus on  coordination of information, training, resources, and prevention and protection of Human Trafficking victims.

    1.       Victim Services - This committee is charged with addressing the needs of human trafficking survivors to ensure that services are survivor-centered and trauma-informed.

        a.       Sex Trafficking

        b.       Labor Trafficking

    2.       Law EnforcementThis committee is charged with identifying LE specific needs on sex and labor trafficking. This includes creation of best practices for investigations and ensuring victims are treated with a trauma-informed, victim-centered approach to those trafficked. This includes coordination, deconfliction, and collaboration.

    3.       Training & Education - This committee is charged with reviewing existing training efforts/materials and/or developing new training materials for professionals such as victim services, health care providers, social-service providers, hospitality providers, and those in code enforcement and regulatory agencies. Members help ensure trainings are evidence-based, trauma-informed, and reflect the diverse perspectives of the people and professions most likely to encounter trafficking.

    4.       Outreach/Public Awareness - This committee is charged with developing strategies to raise public awareness of human trafficking to inform and engage a wide range of audiences with the goal of increasing public recognition of trafficking, promoting prevention and connecting more victims and survivors to help and support.

    Quicklinks