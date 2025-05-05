The Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation (CSE Institute) at Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law has worked under a grant funded by PCCD to establish a publicly available nexus of information, training, and resources on human trafficking for Pennsylvania first responders, direct service providers, and the public. The project includes assembling a detailed and current listing of organizations and agencies focused on responding to human trafficking. The list encompasses anti-trafficking agencies like prosecutors’ offices and police departments, along with organizations such as hospitals, local nonprofits, and housing shelters – all of which work to address trafficking and meet the needs of victims and survivors in some capacity.
In 2014, Pennsylvania enacted a comprehensive anti-trafficking statute, “Act 105.” Since then, prosecutors, law enforcement, and the many organizations supporting victims and survivors have taken steps to document the scale of trafficking across the state. The evidence is clear: sex and labor trafficking victimize people across the state and in every community. While generating valid, reliable, and current data is challenging, there is sufficient evidence to consider trafficking as a significant issue in Pennsylvania.
With input directly from organizations in nearly all counties across Pennsylvania, this site provides an up-to-date listing of key details about the organizations, including where they are located, the areas that they serve, and how to contact them. Moreover, all organizations are tagged by county and categorized into one or more of the following groups:
- Housing and Healthcare Centers
- Housing and Shelter
- Law Enforcement
- Legal Services
- Mental Health Center
- Programs for Victims/Survivors
- Services for Children
This website, created with robust input from stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth, serves as the Commonwealth’s Human Trafficking hub for the coordination of information, training, and resource materials. We have established this centralized location to house trusted resources and materials on human trafficking in order to increase public awareness and access to accurate information on human trafficking in Pennsylvania.
Victims of human trafficking rarely have access to, or receive, the justice, support, and healing that they deserve. This is due in part to a lack of awareness and understanding about human trafficking. The Human Trafficking Resource Optimization and Coordination Project invites you to learn more about sex and labor trafficking in our Commonwealth to increase the chances that survivors will be recognized, believed and referred to organizations prepared to address their trauma appropriately.
Advisory Council
This workgroup strategic oversight serves as the coordination body for statewide efforts to combat human trafficking. It provides leadership and guidance for four subcommittees that focus on coordination of information, training, resources, and prevention and protection of Human Trafficking victims.
1. Victim Services - This committee is charged with addressing the needs of human trafficking survivors to ensure that services are survivor-centered and trauma-informed.
a. Sex Trafficking
b. Labor Trafficking
2. Law Enforcement – This committee is charged with identifying LE specific needs on sex and labor trafficking. This includes creation of best practices for investigations and ensuring victims are treated with a trauma-informed, victim-centered approach to those trafficked. This includes coordination, deconfliction, and collaboration.
3. Training & Education - This committee is charged with reviewing existing training efforts/materials and/or developing new training materials for professionals such as victim services, health care providers, social-service providers, hospitality providers, and those in code enforcement and regulatory agencies. Members help ensure trainings are evidence-based, trauma-informed, and reflect the diverse perspectives of the people and professions most likely to encounter trafficking.
4. Outreach/Public Awareness - This committee is charged with developing strategies to raise public awareness of human trafficking to inform and engage a wide range of audiences with the goal of increasing public recognition of trafficking, promoting prevention and connecting more victims and survivors to help and support.
-
Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) PCCD supports programs that address human trafficking through funding, policy development, training, and statewide coordination with law enforcement and victim service providers.
-
Pennsylvania Office of Victims' Services (OVS) OVS helps trafficking survivors access support and financial assistance through programs like the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP).
-
Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) PCADV provides education, advocacy, and services for victims of domestic violence, many of whom are also at risk of or impacted by trafficking, especially within abusive relationships.
-
Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) PCAR addresses the sexual violence aspects of human trafficking, offering education, advocacy, and direct support services across the Commonwealth.
-
Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General This dedicated section leads criminal investigations and prosecutions of human trafficking crimes, working closely with local law enforcement and victim advocates.
-
Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association (PDAA) PDAA provides training and resources for prosecutors to effectively handle human trafficking cases and protect survivors in the justice system.
-
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) PennDOT trains employees to recognize signs of trafficking and supports public awareness efforts throughout PA’s transit systems.
-
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) PLCB offers human trafficking prevention training for alcohol licensees and staff who may witness exploitation in bars, hotels, and restaurants.
-
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) DHS addresses trafficking through child welfare, housing, and mental health systems, focusing on youth and underserved populations at risk.
-
Justice at Work This nonprofit provides legal representation and advocacy for low-wage and immigrant workers, including those trafficked for labor.
-
The Salvation Army Greater Philadelphia New Day to Stop Trafficking This program provides trauma-informed case management, emergency housing, and outreach to trafficking victims in the Philadelphia area.
-
The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division Light Project Light Project offers direct services to trafficking survivors, including emergency response, outreach, and long-term support west of the Susquehanna.