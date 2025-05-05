1. Victim Services - This committee is charged with addressing the needs of human trafficking survivors to ensure that services are survivor-centered and trauma-informed.

a. Sex Trafficking

b. Labor Trafficking

2. Law Enforcement – This committee is charged with identifying LE specific needs on sex and labor trafficking. This includes creation of best practices for investigations and ensuring victims are treated with a trauma-informed, victim-centered approach to those trafficked. This includes coordination, deconfliction, and collaboration.

3. Training & Education - This committee is charged with reviewing existing training efforts/materials and/or developing new training materials for professionals such as victim services, health care providers, social-service providers, hospitality providers, and those in code enforcement and regulatory agencies. Members help ensure trainings are evidence-based, trauma-informed, and reflect the diverse perspectives of the people and professions most likely to encounter trafficking.

4. Outreach/Public Awareness - This committee is charged with developing strategies to raise public awareness of human trafficking to inform and engage a wide range of audiences with the goal of increasing public recognition of trafficking, promoting prevention and connecting more victims and survivors to help and support.