Enhancing Law Enforcement

The Pennsylvania Virtual Training Network (PAVTN) was launched in January 2012. PAVTN provides interactive on-line courses to thousands of law enforcement officers, primarily local police.

The purpose of creating the VTN was to allow small departments to train more of their officers, to save significant dollars on travel and to encourage connections between law enforcement officials across the Commonwealth. The results have been extremely successful. The savings in travel and tuition for municipal police departments is substantial. Almost 2,000 officers have been trained. Plans are also in the works for a message board to allow participants to interact with their counterparts from around the state. One course, Investigating Strangulation, has become a model used by the U .S. Department of Justice and has attracted even international police officers.

Presently, there are 16 courses available online. The courses available are both those that are mandatory and those that are elective for officers. They include topics that will be immediately useful, such as Fingerprinting Compliance, Responding to Domestic Violence Calls and DUI Crackdowns, and those that are more specialized, such as Investigating Sexual Assault or Investigating Strangulation.

PAVTN is a logical method to save time and money by bringing training to officers rather than having the officers travel to a training site. Over 6,300 officers have enrolled to take all four of their mandatory training courses online. There are almost 9,800 registered users of PAVTN. The 16 available courses provide over 44,000 hours of training.

Beyond the obvious cost-savings, PAVTN serves the function of allowing far more officers to be trained because it is so cost-efficient. Participants access the training at no cost to their agencies. This leads to more consistency in training across departments and ultimately to more qualified, more prepared local police departments.

The idea of using virtual training for Pennsylvania law enforcement officers was established by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association (PCPA). It is unique in that federal funds from both the Office on Violence Against Women and Bureau of Justice Administration were combined to create the network and support the ongoing development of new coursework. Funds from the Federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have also been used. It represents a unique collaboration between law enforcement and the victim service providers.

One of the most user friendly aspects of the PAVTN system is that users may access the courses whenever and wherever they like. Courses may be accessed 24/7 and at a user’s convenience. Courses may also be taken in small segments, with a user able to refresh him/herself on the material before continuing. It is a completely individualized study and offers short quizzes during the training to ensure the material is being understood.

PAVTN is operated and administered by staff of PCPA. The agency also provides general guidance and oversight of the creation of courses, monitors the reaction to them, troubleshoots any technical issues that arise and keeps records of the participants. PCPA also oversees the content of the courses.

PAVTN is only available to registered users; however, to check if you or your organization is eligible, contact PCPA at cjbraun@paachiefs.org or 717-236-1059.