See You At The 2027 Pathways For Victim Services Conference!
PCCD sponsors a conference that provides an opportunity for victim service providers and allied professionals to enhance their skills, network, and rejuvenate. The conference is held every two years and allows for an opportunity to network with victim service and allied professionals (e.g. probation officers, prevention education specialists, social workers, drug and alcohol counselors, and law enforcement). Attendees enhance their knowledge base by learning new techniques and emerging issues used in the victim services field as well as strengthen their leadership, grant management, organizational capacity and recruitment skills.
The Governor's Victim Service Pathfinder Awards
The Governor's Victim Service Pathfinder Awards are the most prestigious awards to be bestowed upon Pennsylvania advocates and allied professionals within the victims' services movement. Their inaugural debut was in 1999 and they have been awarded on an annual basis since them. These awards are administered by the Office of Victims' Services (OVS) in the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and are intended to show respect and appreciation for the efforts made by victim service advocates and allied professionals throughout Pennsylvania. Beginning in 2023, the awards will be made on a bi-annual basis to run congruently with the Pathways for Victim's Services Conference.
For question or inquiries about the award process, please contact RA-CD-PATHFINDER@pa.gov.
The Governor's Victim Service Pathfinder Awards consist of the following categories:
Throughout the eligibility requirements you will see reference to “an eligible victim service program”. An eligible victim service program is a Pennsylvania non-profit or systems-based agency whose primary purpose is to assist and empower victims of crime.
These are the professionals who affect the lives of victims daily and go out of their way to not only provide them with essential services but empower them to be stronger
Minimum Eligibility Requirements:
- Nominee must be a paid (employee) or unpaid (volunteer) staff person of an eligible Pennsylvania victim service program at the time of nomination.
- Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years.
Nomination Requirements:
- Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.
- Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award:
- One letter from the leadership of the agency for which the nominee is employed or volunteers that attests to the efforts of the nominee.
- One letter from a service recipient/crime victim (may be anonymous) whose life was impacted by the nominees’ efforts OR a letter of support from anyone that clearly demonstrates the impact the nominee has had on crime victims.
- OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee.
The victim service professional that has developed and provided educational programming or outreach efforts that was critical for reaching those most vulnerable within their community.
Minimum Eligibility Requirements:
- Nominee must be a paid (employee) or unpaid (volunteer) staff person of an eligible Pennsylvania victim services program at the time of nomination.
- Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years.
Nomination Requirements:
- Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.
- Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award:
- One letter from the leadership of the agency for which the nominee is employed or volunteers that can attest to the efforts of the nominee; and
- One letter from a community organization who was the recipient of an educational program or outreach activity provided by the nominee explaining the positive impact.
- OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee.
Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative:
The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures:
- Describe the nominee’s history of outstanding service in the development and provision of educational programs as a victim service practitioner in an eligible victim services program.
- Describe how the nominee exhibits creativity and innovation in providing education and information about victim services and victim rights within the community. Please give specific examples.
- Describe the nominee’s impact in Pennsylvania at the local and/or statewide level
For the individual at an organization that is committed to enhancing the capacity of their agency to better serve victims in their community.
Minimum Eligibility Requirements:
- Nominee must be a paid (employee) or unpaid (volunteer) staff person of an eligible Pennsylvania victim service program at the time of nomination. (e.g. administrative staff, office director, board member, human resources, finance department, etc.)
- Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years.
Nomination Requirements:
Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.
- Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award:
- One letter from organizational leadership indicating specific examples of capacity building efforts achieved within the last six years; and
- One letter from a colleague within the organization that can attest to the impact of the organizational capacity building efforts of the nominee.
- OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee.
Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative:
The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures:
- Describe the nominee’s history of enhancing the capacity and services of their eligible Pennsylvania victim service program. Please demonstrate this by showing the outcomes of the nominee’s efforts.
- Describe how the nominee has helped their organization become less reliant on government funds.
- Describe how the nominee exhibits creativity and innovation in enhancing the capacity of their organization which in turn enhances services to crime victims. Please provide specific examples.
- Nominee must be a resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- Nominee’s activism must have a Pennsylvania focus (statewide or community).
- If the activism includes a national impact, those examples can be included as well.
- Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last five (6) years.
Nomination Requirements:
- Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.
- Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the activism efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award.
- Letters of support should be written by individuals who can personally attest to the activism of the nominee and the benefits of those efforts.
- OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee.
Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative:
The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures:
- By including a brief description of their victimization, please describe how the nominee has channeled their experience into a visible contribution to and impact upon the victim services movement.
- Describe how the nominee has inspired and engaged others to become involved in their activism efforts.
- Describe the nominee’s impact at the local and/or statewide level.
This is someone within your community who pushes the invisible boundaries to improve community resources and community response to crime victims.
Minimum Eligibility Requirements:
- Nominee must be a resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or a student attending a school in Pennsylvania and actively involved in community service efforts promoting awareness and advancement of victim service programs within Pennsylvania.
- Nominee must have demonstrated significant community service or activism efforts, making a measurable impact in the community.
- Nominee’s community service and activism efforts can include both local and/or statewide impact within Pennsylvania.
- Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years.
Nomination Requirements:
- Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.
- Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the activism efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award.
- One letter from a Pennsylvania victim service program explaining the benefits received due to the nominee's efforts.
- One letter from a community member who can attest to the nominee’s impact.
- OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases, and other media may be submitted to illustrate the impact of the nominee.
Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative:
- The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures:
- Describe how the nominee made a visible contribution to crime victims or victim-centered community causes within their Pennsylvania community.
- What notable benefits have emerged from the nominee’s community service or activism efforts?
- Describe how the nominee has engaged others to become involved in their community service and activism efforts.
We can’t do this hard work alone! We need the help of other stakeholders in our communities across the Commonwealth to work as our partners when helping crime survivors.
Minimum Eligibility Requirements:
- Nominee may be an individual or a group of individuals (e.g. a district attorney’s office domestic violence unit, a police department’s sexual assault unit, a health care provider, etc.).
- Nominee must either be a resident of Pennsylvania or employed within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years.
Nomination Requirements:
- Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.
- Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award:
- One letter from a collaborating Pennsylvania-based victim service agency who has worked with the nominee as an allied professional.
- One letter from a service recipient/crime victim (may be anonymous) whose life was impacted by the nominees’ efforts OR one letter of support from anyone that clearly demonstrates the impact the nominee has had on crime victims.
- OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee.
Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative:
The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures:
- Describe the nominee’s history of outstanding service in meeting the needs of victims in collaboration with an eligible Pennsylvania victim service program.
- Describe how the nominee exhibits creativity and innovation in providing services to crime victims and advocating for the provisions of those services. Please provide specific examples.
- Describe the nominee’s impact in Pennsylvania at the local and/or statewide level.
Which is given to a victim service program that has an incredible reputation for delivering cutting-edge services within their community.
All nominees of a Program Award must be a Pennsylvania non-profit or systems-based program/agency whose primary purpose is to assist and/or empower victims of crime. Recognition may be awarded to a program/agency, or for a project that a program/agency is currently conducting.
Minimum Eligibility Requirements:
- The nominee must be an established non-profit or systems-based organization in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania whose primary purpose is to assist and/or empower victims of crime.
- The nominee may be a program or a project currently operating within an eligible Pennsylvania victim service organization.
Nomination Requirements:
- Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.
- Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award:
- One letter from a service recipient/crime victim (may be anonymous) whose life was impacted by the nominated program OR a letter of support from anyone that clearly demonstrates the impact the nominee has had on crime victims.
- One letter from a collaborating organization that can attest to the impact the program has made in serving crime victims.
- OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee.
Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative:
- Describe notable contributions the nominated program made to the field of victim services.
- Describe the nominee’s history of providing inclusive services that are reflective of the community they serve.
- Describe how the nominee exhibits creativity and innovation in providing overall services and advocacy to crime victims. Please provide specific examples.
- Describe how the nominee collaborates with relevant agencies/systems within the community to enhance their program and services to crime victims.
Any of the individual awards listed can be awarded posthumously based upon their individual criteria and eligibility requirements.
Minimum Eligibility Requirements:
The nominee must have met the eligibility requirements of the individual category specified for which they are nominated:
- Survivor Activist
- Community Impact & Activism
- Allied Professional
- Individual Direct Service
- Individual Prevention, Education, and Outreach
- Individual Organizational Capacity
Nomination Requirements:
- To signify approval of the nomination, a family member or significant other must complete and sign the Posthumous Award Certification Form.
- A family member or significant other must agree to accept the award on behalf of the recipient
Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative:
The nominator will need to respond to the questions contained within the corresponding category of the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form
Meet the Changemakers!
Delia Sanchez
Delia Sanchez, an advocate with Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County, has devoted her career to supporting survivors of domestic violence and ensuring their voices are heard. Whether in courtrooms or communities, she provides strength, compassion, and guidance through every step of the justice process. Her tireless service has transformed lives in Lancaster County and strengthened victim services across Pennsylvania.
Learn more about Delia in the video below.
Amelia Rayburn-Pizzica
Amelia Rayburn-Pizzica has redefined prevention and education in Chester County, creating a model that reaches far beyond schools and into the wider community. Through her work at the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County, she has partnered with educators, healthcare providers, faith leaders, and others to help thousands recognize and respond to domestic violence. Her leadership has sparked awareness campaigns, fostered collaboration, and reshaped how communities across Pennsylvania address safety and healthy relationships.
Learn more about Amelia in the video below.
Diana Grosik
For more than 25 years, Diana Grosik has guided youth and families with compassion, ensuring their voices are heard in the justice system. As Executive Director of the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center, she built Cambria County’s first Children’s Advocacy Center, expanded services into Bedford County, and secured long-term sustainability. Through her leadership and collaboration, the center has become a trusted resource that protects children, supports families, and strengthens communities.
Learn more about Diana in the video below.
Deb Spungen
Deb Spungen transformed the tragedy of losing her daughter Nancy in 1978 into a lifetime of advocacy that reshaped victim services in Philadelphia and beyond. She founded Families of Murder Victims, which grew into the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia, offering counseling, advocacy, and support for homicide co-victims. Through her leadership, trainings, and writings, she established a model of trauma-informed, survivor-centered care that continues to guide the field today.
Learn more about Deb in the video below.
Valerie Dixon
Valerie Dixon transformed the loss of her only child, Robbie, into a lifelong mission to support victims and families impacted by violence. She founded Families of Murdered Children and the P.A.C.T. Initiative, and partnered with local leaders to expand trauma-informed resources. Through her advocacy and leadership, she built lasting systems of support, leaving a powerful legacy of healing and empowerment.
Learn more about Valerie in the video below.
Dr. Sandy Capaldi
Dr. Sandy Capaldi has dedicated her career to advancing trauma-informed care for survivors through mental health treatment. As the Associate Professor of Clinical Psychiatry for the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety at the University of Pennsylvania, she has trained professionals to deliver compassionate, survivor-centered care, while her leadership in the Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE) Initiative has expanded access to effective PTSD treatment in community settings. Her work has built a model of integrated support that bridges healthcare, mental health, and victim services.
Learn more about Dr. Sandy in the video below.
The Alice Paul House
The Alice Paul House is a lifeline of support for survivors of domestic violence in Indiana County, offering emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, and community education that address immediate safety needs while promoting long-term healing and independence. Known for its close-knit staff and volunteers, the organization creates a safe, welcoming environment where survivors feel supported and valued, while also fostering professional growth for those who are employed there. By prioritizing survivor-centered care and collaboration, the Alice Paul House has built a model of effective support that strengthens the local safety net and inspires programs across Pennsylvania.
Learn more about Alice Paul House in the video below.