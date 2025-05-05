The Governor's Victim Service Pathfinder Awards

The Governor's Victim Service Pathfinder Awards are the most prestigious awards to be bestowed upon Pennsylvania advocates and allied professionals within the victims' services movement. Their inaugural debut was in 1999 and they have been awarded on an annual basis since them. These awards are administered by the Office of Victims' Services (OVS) in the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and are intended to show respect and appreciation for the efforts made by victim service advocates and allied professionals throughout Pennsylvania. Beginning in 2023, the awards will be made on a bi-annual basis to run congruently with the Pathways for Victim's Services Conference.

For question or inquiries about the award process, please contact RA-CD-PATHFINDER@pa.gov.

The Governor's Victim Service Pathfinder Awards consist of the following categories:

Throughout the eligibility requirements you will see reference to “an eligible victim service program”. An eligible victim service program is a Pennsylvania non-profit or systems-based agency whose primary purpose is to assist and empower victims of crime.

Individual Direct Services Award These are the professionals who affect the lives of victims daily and go out of their way to not only provide them with essential services but empower them to be stronger Minimum Eligibility Requirements: Nominee must be a paid (employee) or unpaid (volunteer) staff person of an eligible Pennsylvania victim service program at the time of nomination. Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years. Nomination Requirements: Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.

Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award:

detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: One letter from the leadership of the agency for which the nominee is employed or volunteers that attests to the efforts of the nominee.

One letter from a service recipient/crime victim (may be anonymous) whose life was impacted by the nominees’ efforts OR a letter of support from anyone that clearly demonstrates the impact the nominee has had on crime victims.

a letter of support from anyone that clearly demonstrates the impact the nominee has had on crime victims. OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee.

Individual Prevention, Education & Outreach Award The victim service professional that has developed and provided educational programming or outreach efforts that was critical for reaching those most vulnerable within their community. Minimum Eligibility Requirements: Nominee must be a paid (employee) or unpaid (volunteer) staff person of an eligible Pennsylvania victim services program at the time of nomination. Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years. Nomination Requirements: Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.

Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: One letter from the leadership of the agency for which the nominee is employed or volunteers that can attest to the efforts of the nominee; and One letter from a community organization who was the recipient of an educational program or outreach activity provided by the nominee explaining the positive impact.

detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee. Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative: The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures: Describe the nominee’s history of outstanding service in the development and provision of educational programs as a victim service practitioner in an eligible victim services program.

Describe how the nominee exhibits creativity and innovation in providing education and information about victim services and victim rights within the community. Please give specific examples.

Describe the nominee’s impact in Pennsylvania at the local and/or statewide level

Individual Organizational Capacity Building Award For the individual at an organization that is committed to enhancing the capacity of their agency to better serve victims in their community. Minimum Eligibility Requirements: Nominee must be a paid (employee) or unpaid (volunteer) staff person of an eligible Pennsylvania victim service program at the time of nomination. (e.g. administrative staff, office director, board member, human resources, finance department, etc.)

Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years. Nomination Requirements: Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form. Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: One letter from organizational leadership indicating specific examples of capacity building efforts achieved within the last six years; and One letter from a colleague within the organization that can attest to the impact of the organizational capacity building efforts of the nominee.

detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee. Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative: The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures: Describe the nominee’s history of enhancing the capacity and services of their eligible Pennsylvania victim service program. Please demonstrate this by showing the outcomes of the nominee’s efforts.

Describe how the nominee has helped their organization become less reliant on government funds.

Describe how the nominee exhibits creativity and innovation in enhancing the capacity of their organization which in turn enhances services to crime victims. Please provide specific examples.

Survivor Activist Award Someone who has survived being a crime victim and channeled that experience to make an impact within the victim services movement. Minimum Eligibility Requirements: Nominee must be a resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Nominee’s activism must have a Pennsylvania focus (statewide or community). If the activism includes a national impact, those examples can be included as well.

Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last five (6) years. Nomination Requirements: Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.

Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the activism efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award.

detailing the activism efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award. Letters of support should be written by individuals who can personally attest to the activism of the nominee and the benefits of those efforts.

OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee. Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative : The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures: By including a brief description of their victimization, please describe how the nominee has channeled their experience into a visible contribution to and impact upon the victim services movement.

Describe how the nominee has inspired and engaged others to become involved in their activism efforts.

Describe the nominee’s impact at the local and/or statewide level.

Community Impact & Activism Award This is someone within your community who pushes the invisible boundaries to improve community resources and community response to crime victims. Minimum Eligibility Requirements: Nominee must be a resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or a student attending a school in Pennsylvania and actively involved in community service efforts promoting awareness and advancement of victim service programs within Pennsylvania.

Nominee must have demonstrated significant community service or activism efforts, making a measurable impact in the community.

Nominee’s community service and activism efforts can include both local and/or statewide impact within Pennsylvania.

Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years. Nomination Requirements: Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.

Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the activism efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award. One letter from a Pennsylvania victim service program explaining the benefits received due to the nominee's efforts. One letter from a community member who can attest to the nominee’s impact.

detailing the activism efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award. OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases, and other media may be submitted to illustrate the impact of the nominee. Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative: The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures:

Describe how the nominee made a visible contribution to crime victims or victim-centered community causes within their Pennsylvania community.

What notable benefits have emerged from the nominee’s community service or activism efforts?

Describe how the nominee has engaged others to become involved in their community service and activism efforts.

Allied Professional Award We can’t do this hard work alone! We need the help of other stakeholders in our communities across the Commonwealth to work as our partners when helping crime survivors. Minimum Eligibility Requirements: Nominee may be an individual or a group of individuals (e.g. a district attorney’s office domestic violence unit, a police department’s sexual assault unit, a health care provider, etc.) .

. Nominee must either be a resident of Pennsylvania or employed within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Nominee has not won a Pathfinder Award within the last six (6) years. Nomination Requirements: Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.

Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: One letter from a collaborating Pennsylvania-based victim service agency who has worked with the nominee as an allied professional. One letter from a service recipient/crime victim (may be anonymous) whose life was impacted by the nominees’ efforts OR one letter of support from anyone that clearly demonstrates the impact the nominee has had on crime victims.

detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee. Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative: The nominator will need to respond to the following questions contained within the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form and articulate how the nominee meets the following measures: Describe the nominee’s history of outstanding service in meeting the needs of victims in collaboration with an eligible Pennsylvania victim service program.

Describe how the nominee exhibits creativity and innovation in providing services to crime victims and advocating for the provisions of those services. Please provide specific examples.

Describe the nominee’s impact in Pennsylvania at the local and/or statewide level.

Program Award Which is given to a victim service program that has an incredible reputation for delivering cutting-edge services within their community. All nominees of a Program Award must be a Pennsylvania non-profit or systems-based program/agency whose primary purpose is to assist and/or empower victims of crime. Recognition may be awarded to a program/agency, or for a project that a program/agency is currently conducting. Minimum Eligibility Requirements: The nominee must be an established non-profit or systems-based organization in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania whose primary purpose is to assist and/or empower victims of crime.

The nominee may be a program or a project currently operating within an eligible Pennsylvania victim service organization. Nomination Requirements: Nominator must complete the Pathfinder Award Nomination Form.

Nomination must be accompanied by 2 letters of support detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: One letter from a service recipient/crime victim (may be anonymous) whose life was impacted by the nominated program OR a letter of support from anyone that clearly demonstrates the impact the nominee has had on crime victims. One letter from a collaborating organization that can attest to the impact the program has made in serving crime victims.

detailing the efforts of the nominee and why they should be the recipient of the award: OPTIONAL: News articles, press releases and other forms of media can be uploaded and included in the submission to help illustrate the impact of the nominee. Outreach/Impact Measure Narrative: Describe notable contributions the nominated program made to the field of victim services.

Describe the nominee’s history of providing inclusive services that are reflective of the community they serve.

Describe how the nominee exhibits creativity and innovation in providing overall services and advocacy to crime victims. Please provide specific examples.

Describe how the nominee collaborates with relevant agencies/systems within the community to enhance their program and services to crime victims.