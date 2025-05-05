If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Reducing Gun Violence

    Gun Violence Grants & Funding

    The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to reducing violence and making communities safer. PCCD administers funding for a wide range of programs that address community violence and prevention efforts across the Commonwealth. 

    Building Opportunity through Out of School Time (BOOST)  Grant Program

    Approximately $11.5 million in state funding was available in FY 2024-25 BOOST Funding to support a range of eligible prevention-focused program activities and out-of-school time (OST) models for statewide or local projects for at-risk school-age populations in un-derrepresented or underserved communities. Funding is aimed at reducing community violence by providing after-school learning opportunities for youth.​

    Learn more about the BOOST Grant Program
    View the BOOST Onepager

    Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program

    ​$45 million in state funding was available in FY 2024-25 under the VIP Grant Program (VIP and CCVI solicitations) to provide technical assistance to address community violence throughout the Commonwealth. ​VIP funding supports a wide range of programs and intervention strategies that address community violence.

    Learn more about the VIP Grant Program
    View the VIP Onepager

    Coordinated Community Violence Intervention (CCVI) Strategies Projects

    CCVI grants support local planning and implementation of short-term intervention, mid-term prevention, and long-term transformation strategies designed to increase local coordination to more effectively prevent, intervene, and respond to gun and group-related violence. ​

    Learn more about CCVI Strategies Grants

    VIP & Gun Violence Grants Map

    Learn more past and current VIP and Gun Violence Reduction Grants by visiting the interactive Gun Violence and VIP Grantees data dashboard. 

    GV grants dashboard
    Gun Violence and VIP Grant Dashboard
    Questions?

    Contact PCCD

    If you have questions related to PCCD's Gun Violence Grants & Funding initiatives, contact PCCD.

    Email us

                           

    2024-25 BOOST Grants Program

    2024-25 CCVI Grant Program

    2024-25 VIP Grant Program

    2023-24 VIP and CCVI Grants Program

    2022-23 VIP and CCVI Grant program​

    ​On June 13, 2023, the Commission voted to approve the 2022-2023 State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) Funding Plan, which was submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) for review and approval. On August 28, 2023,  BJA approved Pennsylvania's FY 2022-23 Byrne SCIP Funding Plan. Learn more about PCCD SCIP Plan and Funding Opportunities.

    PCCD's VIP Training & Technical Assistance initiative - PA Peace Alliance - launched in 2022 and provides no-cost resources to community-based groups working to address violence in their communities. Interested in learning more? Contact the VIP TTA team at WestEd via email at pennviptta@wested.org

    On May 31, 2023, the School Safety and Security Committee approved an award to the University of Chicago’s National Opinion Research Center (NORC), in partnership with Temple University, to examine the effectiveness of programs funded through PCCD to prevent and reduce gun violence including the VIP Grant Program and Coordinated Community Violence Intervention (CCVI) Strategies Pilot Sites. Learn more about the initiative.

    When a new funding announcement is available, PCCD holds live webinars for entities interested in applying for the process. The webinars contain a walkthrough of the funding announcement and helpful tips for applying. These webinars can be found on PCCD's YouTube Channel