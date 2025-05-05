Efforts to Outcome (ETO) is the standardized data collection and reporting technology system provided to victim service programs that also has the functionality of an integrated case management system. Robust, yet streamlined collection and reporting of service and outcome data is especially important now, when agencies and organizations are stretching their budgets further and public needs and expectations for service delivery are increasing. All victim service programs that receive VOCA, PCAR, and/or PCADV funding provide reports to their funders through ETO

The easiest way to obtain help from PCCD’s ETO Team is to contact the ETO Resource Email Account at RA-CD-OVS-ETO@pa.gov.