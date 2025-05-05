If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PCCD Victims' Services

    Victims' Services Technology

    Efforts to Outcomes Reporting

    Efforts to Outcome (ETO) is the standardized data collection and reporting technology system provided to victim service programs that also has the functionality of an integrated case management system. Robust, yet streamlined collection and reporting of service and outcome data is especially important now, when agencies and organizations are stretching their budgets further and public needs and expectations for service delivery are increasing. All victim service programs that receive VOCA, PCAR, and/or PCADV funding provide reports to their funders through ETO

    The easiest way to obtain help from PCCD’s ETO Team is to contact the ETO Resource Email Account at RA-CD-OVS-ETO@pa.gov.

    PCCD ETO Help Center

    Recognizing the importance of measuring service outcomes for crime survivors, in 2011 PCCD, in collaboration with PCAR and PCADV, began utilizing a statewide outcomes-based evaluation tool known as the Empowerment & Satisfaction Questionnaire – Long Form (ESQ-LF) to measure outcomes.  This was the first statewide implemented outcomes-based evaluation tool for VOCA funded victim service agencies in the country. 

    After using the ESQ-LF for 12 years, a revised version of the survey was created to expand on the types of victim services that were being measured.  In 2023, a virtual platform survey, known as the Victims Services Satisfaction Survey, was created to replace the ESQ-LF.

    Pennsylvania Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification (PA SAVIN)

    PA SAVIN is a free service that provides round-the-clock access to the custody status of offenders in county jail, state prison or under state parole supervision in the commonwealth. PA SAVIN also provides automated telephone, email and/ or text message notifications of any change in an inmate’s incarceration status, including transfers to other prisons, release, escape, and more.

    If the offender is in a state prison or on state parole, there are additional notifications and services that you, as a crime victim, can receive from the Office of the Victim Advocate. 

    These include: 

    • Automated notifications via PA SAVIN of transfers, releases, escapes, and other custody changes

    • An opportunity to express your thoughts about the offender's release.  This is a way to let the decision makers know about any concerns you may have for the safety of you and your family and to request certain rules or conditions if the offender is released. 

    To learn more and register, contact the Office of the Victim Advocate

    Learn More About PA SAVIN
    Register For Offender Release Notifications

    Download the Crime Victims App

    The Crime Victims app is a valuable source for tracking compensation claims, learning about your rights and available services, and contacting PCCD.

    Apple App Store
    Google Play