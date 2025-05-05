Efforts to Outcomes Reporting
Efforts to Outcome (ETO) is the standardized data collection and reporting technology system provided to victim service programs that also has the functionality of an integrated case management system. Robust, yet streamlined collection and reporting of service and outcome data is especially important now, when agencies and organizations are stretching their budgets further and public needs and expectations for service delivery are increasing. All victim service programs that receive VOCA, PCAR, and/or PCADV funding provide reports to their funders through ETO
The easiest way to obtain help from PCCD’s ETO Team is to contact the ETO Resource Email Account at RA-CD-OVS-ETO@pa.gov.
Recognizing the importance of measuring service outcomes for crime survivors, in 2011 PCCD, in collaboration with PCAR and PCADV, began utilizing a statewide outcomes-based evaluation tool known as the Empowerment & Satisfaction Questionnaire – Long Form (ESQ-LF) to measure outcomes. This was the first statewide implemented outcomes-based evaluation tool for VOCA funded victim service agencies in the country.
After using the ESQ-LF for 12 years, a revised version of the survey was created to expand on the types of victim services that were being measured. In 2023, a virtual platform survey, known as the Victims Services Satisfaction Survey, was created to replace the ESQ-LF.
Pennsylvania Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification (PA SAVIN)
PA SAVIN is a free service that provides round-the-clock access to the custody status of offenders in county jail, state prison or under state parole supervision in the commonwealth. PA SAVIN also provides automated telephone, email and/ or text message notifications of any change in an inmate’s incarceration status, including transfers to other prisons, release, escape, and more.
If the offender is in a state prison or on state parole, there are additional notifications and services that you, as a crime victim, can receive from the Office of the Victim Advocate.
These include:
- Automated notifications via PA SAVIN of transfers, releases, escapes, and other custody changes
- An opportunity to express your thoughts about the offender's release. This is a way to let the decision makers know about any concerns you may have for the safety of you and your family and to request certain rules or conditions if the offender is released.
To learn more and register, contact the Office of the Victim Advocate
For more brochures and SAVIN materials, contact Jen Feicht at jennifer@jlfconsulting.net
Additional Services
Dependable Access Victimization Expenses (DAVE)Dependable Access Victimization Expenses (DAVE) is the program used within the Victims' Compensation Assistance Program. Advocates and victims can use this system to apply for compensation as well as check on the status of their claim. Advocates can take various trainings to become more acquainted with this system. The Basic Compensation Course must be completed prior to Advocates gaining access to DAVE. If you are an advocate or provider and need assistance obtaining a log in to access DAVE please contact RA-DAVESupport@pa.gov.
EgrantsEgrants is an online system designed to automate the grants and project management process. It allows applicants to find funding opportunities, apply for grants or projects, and manage grant reporting online. The system also allows PCCD staff to review applications, award grants, and manage those grants and projects efficiently and effectively.