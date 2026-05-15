PRESS RELEASE

ICYMI: Shapiro-Davis Administration Investments in Youth Safety Programs Are Helping Keep Kids Safe, Create Safer Communities, & Expand After-School Opportunities

“This $500,000 investment from PCCD is more than funding; it’s an opportunity to deepen our impact, expand our reach, and continue creating a space where our community feels seen, supported, and empowered.”

– Lighthouse Executive Director Edwin Desamour

“The district has received school safety and mental health grant funding…through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which the Lt. Governor leads. We are proud to receive these much-needed investments from the Commonwealth…”

– Farrell Area School District Superintendent Dr. Lora Adams-King

“Our children are the future of this commonwealth, which is why investing in these projects is so vital. These after-school and violence prevention programs prioritize our children’s education, safety and wellbeing — contributing to setting them up for a successful future.”

– Senator Dan Laughlin