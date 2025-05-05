The Foundational Academy assists new victim service professionals funded by VOCA, RASA, and VOJO with information to assist with their roles and job responsibilities as outlined by PCCD's Consolidated Victim Service Standards.

The Foundational Academy is a mandatory training for all newly hired victim service staff governed under PCCD's Consolidated Victim Service Standards. Agencies whose oversight organization is the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR), Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), and/or National Children's Alliance (NCA), will abide by the relevant oversight organization's training standard. These agencies will not be required to attend the Foundational Academy.

This training is supported by a grant awarded to the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Institute (PDAI) by PCCD.