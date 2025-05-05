Law Enforcement Victims' Rights Notification
On July 11, 2022, Governor Wolf signed Act 77 into law amending the Crime Victims Act (CVA). With the passing of Act 77, law enforcement has been impacted in the following ways:
-
1
Provide Basic Information
The law enforcement agency responding to or investigating an incident shall provide basic information on the rights and services available for crime victims and the availability of crime victims' compensation to the direct victim or, if appropriate, a member of the direct victim's family.
-
2
At First Contact
The information shall be provided when the agency has first contact with the direct victim or, if appropriate, a member of the direct victim's family or as soon as reasonably possible.
-
3
Indicate on Police Report
The law enforcement agency responding to or investigating an incident shall indicate on the police report that the information required was provided to the direct victim or, if appropriate, a member of the direct victim's family.
County-Specific Resources
To further assist law enforcement officers, PCCD has developed a Law Enforcement Victim Rights Guide as well as pre-populated guides with contact information for victim service agencies in every Pennsylvania county. While agencies are encouraged to use these pre-filled versions, they also have the option to download a blank guide, allowing them to enter local victim service contact details as needed. Please use the search function below to find the right form for your needs.
No results found for “”
We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:
- Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
- Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
- Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.