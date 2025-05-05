Per Section 1302-C(c) of the PA Public School Code, a school entity or nonpublic school that has applied to court to appoint a school police officer (SPO) is required to submit a copy of the court’s order to the School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) within 30 days of the approval of their appointment. School entities and nonpublic schools that have previous SPO appointment(s) should also supply their court order(s) to the SSSC.

NOTE: Public school entities that previously supplied their SPO’s court orders via the 2024 School Safety and Security Coordinator Annual Report/Survey or separately via email do not need to resend their orders.

To report the new order, send an email to the RA-CD-SSSC@pa.gov resource account with “School Police Officer Order” in the email subject line and the following information included in the email:

Name of school entity and AUN

Mailing address of the school entity

Contact information of the individual submitting the order

Date the court approved the SPO appointment.

Finally, please scan and attach the court order to the email.

Please note that all information reported here is confidential and not subject to Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know law.