The Pennsylvania Crisis Intervention Team Training and Technical Assistance Center (CIT TAC) is a new statewide program that helps communities build strong crisis response systems. The CIT TAC is like a “one-stop shop” where local teams can get tools, training, and hands-on support to start or strengthen their Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) programs.
In recent years, PCCD and its partners have worked to improve crisis response in Pennsylvania. This includes giving grants to local communities to expand CIT, support the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and create other ways to respond to people in crisis. State agencies and partners have also come together to plan and coordinate how to make these systems work better across the Commonwealth.
The CIT TAC is funded through the federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP). The Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center leads the project in partnership with PCCD, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS), and CIT International.
The Launch of the Pennsylvania CIT Technical Assistance Center in October 2025 Marks an Important New Step Forward
The goal is simple: to make sure every community in Pennsylvania has the tools and training needed to respond safely and compassionately to people in crisis.
Pennsylvania CIT TAC Goals
Building Statewide Support:
A CIT Steering Committee will help guide training, set standards, and create a shared statewide approach to CIT programs, enhancing Pennsylvania's current infrastructure.
Improving Data and Reporting:
The CIT TAC will help collect and share information through a central database and public-facing dashboard so everyone can see what’s working.
- Providing Training:
The CIT TAC will train communities in CIT best practices and help them get certified through CIT International. The CIT TAC will also help counties implement alternative law enforcement and behavioral health training curricula and leverage findings and recommendations from the Pennsylvania CIT and Crisis System Assessment to address identified community needs (e.g. refresher courses, CIT for Veterans/Youth, training for 911 personnel, etc.).
Strengthening Partnerships:
CIT TAC helps law enfocement, mental health providers, and other community groups work together. These partnerships help prevent crises, improve response when they happen, and connect people to care instead of jail. The Pennsylvania CIT TAC will also foster peer-to-peer learning opportunities through site visits, visits to Police-Mental Health Collaboration (PMHC) learning sites, webinars, and peer exchange hours.
Offering One-on-One Support:
The CIT TAC gives personalized help to communities that need it through technical assistance, site visits, webinars, and peer learning.
Learn More About Crisis Intervention Teams (CITs)
A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) brings together police officers, mental health and substance use professionals, people with lived experience, and community members. Their goal is to make sure people who are having a mental health crisis get help safely and quickly.
CIT is more than just one class, it’s a lasting partnership between law enforcement and behavioral health systems. Together, they work to improve crisis response, reduce trauma, and make communities safer.
The goals of a local Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program are:
-
1
Keep Everyone Safe
Make sure that when police respond to someone in a mental health crisis, everyone involved stays safe — the person in crisis, the officers, and the community.
-
2
Connect People to Help Faster
Link people in crisis to mental health care and support services as quickly and effectively as possible.
-
3
Use the Right Response for Each Situation
In emergencies or when safety is at risk, police may need to step in — but CIT also helps involve mental health experts, peer specialists, and community partners who can provide care and follow-up support.
-
4
Reduce Trauma & Support Recovery
Make crisis situations less frightening and harmful for the person in need, helping them begin to heal and recover in the long term.
The need for mental health and crisis services is growing in Pennsylvania. According to the 2023 Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Commission Report, nearly 1 in 3 Pennsylvanians lives with a mental illness or substance use disorder — more than the national average.
The need for mental and behavioral health services continues to grow across Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Commission, nearly one in three Pennsylvanians lives with a mental illness or substance use disorder—higher than the national average.
Law enforcement and first responders often find themselves on the front lines of these situations. CIT programs give them the skills and partnerships to respond safely and effectively, focusing on:
De-escalation and safety,
Understanding and reducing stigma, and
Connecting people to long-term support.
These programs save lives, reduce trauma, and build trust between communities and those sworn to protect them.
As Pennsylvania’s justice planning and policymaking agency, PCCD supports programs that help people with behavioral health needs. In 2009, PCCD and OMHSAS created the Mental Health and Justice Advisory Committee (MHJAC) to improve how the justice and mental health systems work together.
MHJAC brings together leaders from:
State and county agencies
The courts
Law enforcement
Mental health and substance use treatment
Family advocates and people with lived experience
Together, this committee helps shape statewide policy, share resources, and promote best practices. They focus on diversion, treatment, and reentry services for people with behavioral health challenges.
Over the years, PCCD has provided funding, training, and coordination to help CIT programs grow. What started as a small stakeholder meeting in 2013 has grown into an annual Statewide CIT Conference, where officers, coordinators, and community partners share lessons and best practices.
At the 2024 CIT Symposium, participants said they needed more help with training, data collection, and evaluation. That feedback helped inspire the creation of the Pennsylvania CIT TAC.
In 2025, With approval from both PCCD and the U.S. Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance, Pennsylvania’s FY 2024 Byrne SCIP Funding Plan set aside resources to continue our efforts to improve crisis response and public safety in PA and bring the nation's first CIT TAC to life.