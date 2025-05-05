The Pennsylvania Crisis Intervention Team Training and Technical Assistance Center (CIT TAC) is a new statewide program that helps communities build strong crisis response systems. The CIT TAC is like a “one-stop shop” where local teams can get tools, training, and hands-on support to start or strengthen their Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) programs.

In recent years, PCCD and its partners have worked to improve crisis response in Pennsylvania. This includes giving grants to local communities to expand CIT, support the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and create other ways to respond to people in crisis. State agencies and partners have also come together to plan and coordinate how to make these systems work better across the Commonwealth.

The CIT TAC is funded through the federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP). The Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center leads the project in partnership with PCCD, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS), and CIT International.