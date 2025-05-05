Under SCIP, states must form (or identify an existing group) to serve as a diverse Crisis Intervention Advisory Board to inform and guide the state's related gun violence reduction programs/initiatives. The Board must include, but is not limited to, representatives from law enforcement, the community, courts, prosecution, behavioral health providers, victim services, and legal counsel.

Program and budget plans must be developed in coordination with and demonstrate evidence of approval by each state's Crisis Intervention Advisory Board.

In Pennsylvania's FY 2022-2023 and FY 2024 SCIP applications, PCCD's Commission was identified as the Crisis Intervention Advisory Board given its composition and structure.