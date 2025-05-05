If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Reducing Gun Violence

    Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP)

    The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, enacted in June 2022, included provisions to address gun violence and improve responses to behavioral health crises, along with new funding streams like the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP).SCIP provides formula funds to support state crisis intervention court proceedings and related initiatives.

    Pennsylvania SCIP Funding

    As the state administering agency for Pennsylvania, PCCD submitted an application to BJA for federal FY 2022-2023 SCIP funds in December 2022. PCCD's first application was approved by BJA in February 2023.

    PCCD submitted an application to BJA for federal FY2024 SCIP funds in July 2024. PCCD's FY 2024 application was approved by BJA in September 2024.

    ​On June 13, 2023, the Commission voted to approve the 2022-2023 SCIP Funding Plan, which was submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice BJA for review and approval (required before PCCD can issue any solicitations or commit any SCIP funding). On August 28, 2023,  BJA approved Pennsylvania's FY 2022-23 Byrne SCIP Funding Plan. 

      FY 2022-23 Pennsylvania SCIP Funding Plan

      ​On March 12, 2025, the Commission voted to approve the FY 2024 SCIP Funding Plan, which was submitted to the BJA for review and approval. On April 14, 2025, BJA approved Pennsylvania's FY 2024 Byrne SCIP Funding Plan.

      FY 2024 Pennsylvania SCIP Funding Plan

      Under SCIP, states must form (or identify an existing group) to serve as a diverse Crisis Intervention Advisory Board to inform and guide the state's related gun violence reduction programs/initiatives. The Board must include, but is not limited to, representatives from law enforcement, the community, courts, prosecution, behavioral health providers, victim services, and legal counsel.

      Program and budget plans must be developed in coordination with and demonstrate evidence of approval by each state's Crisis Intervention Advisory Board.

      In Pennsylvania's FY 2022-2023 and FY 2024 SCIP applications, PCCD's Commission was identified as the Crisis Intervention Advisory Board given its composition and structure. 

