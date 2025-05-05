Pennsylvania SCIP Funding
As the state administering agency for Pennsylvania, PCCD submitted an application to BJA for federal FY 2022-2023 SCIP funds in December 2022. PCCD's first application was approved by BJA in February 2023.
PCCD submitted an application to BJA for federal FY2024 SCIP funds in July 2024. PCCD's FY 2024 application was approved by BJA in September 2024.
On June 13, 2023, the Commission voted to approve the 2022-2023 SCIP Funding Plan, which was submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice BJA for review and approval (required before PCCD can issue any solicitations or commit any SCIP funding). On August 28, 2023, BJA approved Pennsylvania's FY 2022-23 Byrne SCIP Funding Plan.
On March 12, 2025, the Commission voted to approve the FY 2024 SCIP Funding Plan, which was submitted to the BJA for review and approval. On April 14, 2025, BJA approved Pennsylvania's FY 2024 Byrne SCIP Funding Plan.
Under SCIP, states must form (or identify an existing group) to serve as a diverse Crisis Intervention Advisory Board to inform and guide the state's related gun violence reduction programs/initiatives. The Board must include, but is not limited to, representatives from law enforcement, the community, courts, prosecution, behavioral health providers, victim services, and legal counsel.
Program and budget plans must be developed in coordination with and demonstrate evidence of approval by each state's Crisis Intervention Advisory Board.
In Pennsylvania's FY 2022-2023 and FY 2024 SCIP applications, PCCD's Commission was identified as the Crisis Intervention Advisory Board given its composition and structure.