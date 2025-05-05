Incarceration and Community Supervision

In Pennsylvania, a convicted offender can be sentenced to pay fines and costs, serve probation, serve a sentence of incarceration or some combination of these options. Offenders who are incarcerated will be incarcerated at either a county jail, or a state correctional institution. If an offender is not sentenced to serve a period of incarceration or is paroled after a period of incarceration, they may be placed on probation and/or parole either at the county or state level.





