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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Statistical Analysis Center

    Incarceration and Community Supervision

    In Pennsylvania, a convicted offender can be sentenced to pay fines and costs, serve probation, serve a sentence of incarceration or some combination of these options. Offenders who are incarcerated will be incarcerated at either a county jail, or a state correctional institution. If an offender is not sentenced to serve a period of incarceration or is paroled after a period of incarceration, they may be placed on probation and/or parole either at the county or state level. 


    Depending upon the length of sentence, offenders in Pennsylvania may be incarcerated at a county jail or a state correctional institution. Sentences that have a maximum period of incarceration that is less than two years will generally be served at a county jail. Sentences that have a maximum period of incarceration that is more than two years will generally be served at a state correctional institution. There are 63 county correctional facilities and 23 state correctional institutions in Pennsylvania.
     

    PA SAVIN: Pennsylvania’s Automated Victim Notification Service
    PA SAVIN is Pennsylvania’s automated victim notification system. As a victim of crime, this service provides you with free, confidential notification regarding an offender’s release, transfer or escape. The PA SAVIN service includes offenders under the supervision of county jails, state prisons, and state parole.
     
    If the offender is in a state prison or on state parole, there are additional notifications and services that you, as a crime victim, can receive from the Office of the Victim Advocate

    Generally, each county in Pennsylvania is responsible for the supervision of individuals who have been sentenced to probation within the county, or, are paroled after being released from county incarceration.
     
    To find contact information for county adult probation offices, please click here.  
     
    County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee
     
    The CAPPAC, established by Act 2019-114, and serves in an advisory capacity to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.  The CAPPAC, with the review and approval of the Commission, shall:
    • Direct technical assistance to evidence-based practices
    • Review and comment on grant applications for county intermediate punishment and discretionary grants.   
    • Develop a funding plan for county adult probation and parole departments that includes county intermediate punishment programs, discretionary grants, and Grant in Aid funds.
    • Advise on all matters pertaining to the administration of the county adult probation and parole system.
    • Analyze data to identify trends and to determine the effectiveness of programs and practices to ensure the reasonable and efficient administration of the county adult probation and parole system.
    • Make recommendations and adopt standards for probation and parole personnel, including standards for services, caseload standards, risk assessment, responses to violations, collection of restitution, and other evidence-based programs and practices. 
    • Assist the Commission in the implementation of 42 Pa. C.S. Ch. 98 (County Intermediate Punishment).
    • Provide annual reports to the Governor and General Assembly on the distribution and use of funding. 

    Reports and Research

    While the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is not responsible for the operation of county jails, they do publicize data that is collected and provided by the county jails. For information on population figures, including race, gender and age demographics, information about available programming and mental health statistics, click here

    Monthly statistics reports for the Pennsylvania Parole Board are available on their webpage. These reports provide information on the Board's programs and services. Please click here to find the monthly reports for the Pennsylvania Parole Board. 

    For data dashboards related to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Parole Board, click here

    For monthly SCI population reports, click here

    For reports drafted by the Department of Corrections, including reports on recidivism, click here (PDF). 

    For data dashboards related to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Parole Board, click here