Incarceration and Community Supervision

In Pennsylvania, a convicted offender can be sentenced to pay fines and costs, serve probation, serve a sentence of incarceration or some combination of these options. Offenders who are incarcerated will be incarcerated at either a county jail, or a state correctional institution. If an offender is not sentenced to serve a period of incarceration or is paroled after a period of incarceration, they may be placed on probation and/or parole either at the county or state level.
- Direct technical assistance to evidence-based practices
- Review and comment on grant applications for county intermediate punishment and discretionary grants.
- Develop a funding plan for county adult probation and parole departments that includes county intermediate punishment programs, discretionary grants, and Grant in Aid funds.
- Advise on all matters pertaining to the administration of the county adult probation and parole system.
- Analyze data to identify trends and to determine the effectiveness of programs and practices to ensure the reasonable and efficient administration of the county adult probation and parole system.
- Make recommendations and adopt standards for probation and parole personnel, including standards for services, caseload standards, risk assessment, responses to violations, collection of restitution, and other evidence-based programs and practices.
- Assist the Commission in the implementation of 42 Pa. C.S. Ch. 98 (County Intermediate Punishment).
- Provide annual reports to the Governor and General Assembly on the distribution and use of funding.
Reports and Research
- Operating Standards for Adult Probation and Parole Departments in Pennsylvania
- 2018 County Adult Probation and Parole Annual Statistical Report
- 2019 County Adult Probation and Parole Annual Statistical Report
- 2020 Caseload Statistics Report for Pennsylvania County Adult Probation and Parole
- 2021 Caseload Statistics Report for Pennsylvania County Adult Probation and Parole
- 2022 Caseload Statistics Report for Pennsylvania County Adult Probation and Parole
- View research on recidivism among county-supervised offenders (PDF)
- View research on recidivism of offenders who were sentenced to county probation only (PDF)
While the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is not responsible for the operation of county jails, they do publicize data that is collected and provided by the county jails. For information on population figures, including race, gender and age demographics, information about available programming and mental health statistics, click here.