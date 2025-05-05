Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program

Overview
PCCD has provided $25 million in funding to more than 580 organizations since its inception. Based on reported data on the number of people who visit these facilities, it is estimated that approximately four million people across the Commonwealth have been impacted by this funding to date.
Funding Availability, Guidelines, & Tools
When a funding announcement is open, it can be found on PCCD's Active Funding Announcements webpage. Additionally, more details on PCCD's grants can be found in the Commonwealth's Grant Library.
Eligibility Under Act 83, eligible applicants must satisfy the following criteria:
- The applicant must be a nonprofit organization based in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania which is designated as exempt as defined under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3); and
- The applicant must principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single-bias hate crime incidents identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in its Hate Crime Statistics Publication under the Uniform Crime Reporting program The categories include:
- Race/ethnicity/ancestry;
- Religion;
- Sexual orientation;
- Disability;
- Gender; and
- Gender identity.
It is incumbent upon the applicant to determine if they are an eligible applicant. PCCD will not make that determination for you. Applicants will be required to provide nonprofit documentation upon award and in the final application in the PCCD Egrants system. Applicants should focus on the categories the organization principally serves that may have been – or may be strongly susceptible to – a hate crime incident(s).
Due to the competitive nature of these grants, PCCD cannot weigh in on allowable projects or expenses.
Act 83 contains a list of eligible security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by a nonprofit organization. Security assessments are NOT needed to be eligible to apply. Eligible expenses for security enhancements include the following:
- Safety and security planning
- Purchase of safety and security equipment
- Purchase of security-related technology, which may include, but is not limited to:
- Metal detectors
- Protective lighting
- Surveillance equipment
- Special emergency communications equipment
- Electronic locksets
- Deadbolts
- Trauma kits
- Theft control devices
- Safety and security training
- Threat awareness and response training
- Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security
- Vulnerability and threat assessments
- Specialty-trained canines
- Any other safety or security-related project that enhances safety or security of the non-profit organization*
*If your organization has a security need not specifically listed, this category encompasses a wide range of items and/or activities. The organization should define how their request meets the needs of the organization.