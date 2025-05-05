If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Programs & Services

    Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program

    On November 7, 2019, House Bill 859 (or Act 83 of 2019) was signed into law, establishing a new program called the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program at PCCD. Act 83 directs PCCD to administer grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single-bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. Applicants are eligible for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by the nonprofit organization.

    pa.gov/grants

    Overview

    PCCD has provided $25 million in funding to more than 580 organizations since its inception. Based on reported data on the number of people who visit these facilities, it is estimated that approximately four million people across the Commonwealth have been impacted by this funding to date.

    Funding Availability, Guidelines, & Tools

    When a funding announcement is open, it can be found on PCCD's Active Funding Announcements webpage. Additionally, more details on PCCD's grants can be found in the Commonwealth's Grant Library

    Eligibility Under Act 83, eligible applicants must satisfy the following criteria:

    • The applicant must be a nonprofit organization based in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania which is designated as exempt as defined under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3); and
    • The applicant must principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single-bias hate crime incidents identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in its Hate Crime Statistics Publication under the Uniform Crime Reporting program​  The categories include:
      • Race/ethnicity/ancestry;
      • Religion;
      • Sexual orientation;
      • Disability;
      • Gender; and
      • Gender identity.

    It is incumbent upon the applicant to determine if they are an eligible applicant.  PCCD will not make that determination for you.  Applicants will be required to provide nonprofit documentation upon award and in the final application in the PCCD Egrants system. Applicants should focus on the categories the organization principally serves that may have been – or may be strongly susceptible to – a hate crime incident(s). 

    Due to the competitive nature of these grants, PCCD cannot weigh in on allowable projects or expenses.

    Act 83 contains a list of eligible security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by a nonprofit organization. Security assessments are NOT needed to be eligible to apply. Eligible expenses for security enhancements include the following:

    • Safety and security planning
    • Purchase of safety and security equipment
    • Purchase of security-related technology, which may include, but is not limited to:
      • Metal detectors
      • Protective lighting
      • Surveillance equipment
      • Special emergency communications equipment
      • Electronic locksets
      • Deadbolts
      • Trauma kits
      • Theft control devices
    • Safety and security training
    • Threat awareness and response training
    • Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security
    • Vulnerability and threat assessments
    • Specialty-trained canines
    • Any other safety or security-related project that enhances safety or security of the non-profit organization*

    *If your organization has a security need not specifically listed, this category encompasses a wide range of items and/or activities.  The organization should define how their request meets the needs of the organization.​

    NPSGFP Match Calculator

    This tool helps you estimate the required non-state match for requests over $25,000 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program (NPSGFP). If you request $25,000 or less, no match is required.

    Enter the dollar amount of NPSGFP funding you plan to request (for example, 50,000).

    Download the NPSGFP Match Calculator (Excel) here.

    View Past Awards

    Questions?

    Contact Us

    If you have questions about the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program, contact PCCD.

    Contact us