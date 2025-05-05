Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program

Due to the competitive nature of these grants, PCCD cannot weigh in on allowable projects or expenses.

Act 83 contains a list of eligible security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by a nonprofit organization. Security assessments are NOT needed to be eligible to apply. Eligible expenses for security enhancements include the following:

Safety and security planning

Purchase of safety and security equipment

Purchase of security-related technology, which may include, but is not limited to: Metal detectors Protective lighting Surveillance equipment Special emergency communications equipment Electronic locksets Deadbolts Trauma kits Theft control devices



Safety and security training

Threat awareness and response training

Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security

Vulnerability and threat assessments

Specialty-trained canines

Any other safety or security-related project that enhances safety or security of the non-profit organization*

*If your organization has a security need not specifically listed, this category encompasses a wide range of items and/or activities. The organization should define how their request meets the needs of the organization.​