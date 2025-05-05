If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    PCCD Programs & Services

    Reducing Gun Violence

    Providing support for effective, community-led efforts to prevent gun violence is one of PCCD's top strategic priorities

    PCCD's gun violence prevention and reduction initiatives include:

    • Data & Research
      Collect, collate, and analyze available data and research to evaluate outcomes and make adjustments to strategy as needed.
    • Funding
      Supporting adoption and implementation of innovative, evidence-based violence reduction strategies through grants, with a focus on supporting community-driven approaches.
    • Technical Assistance & Stakeholder Engagement
      Establishing a “Community of Practice” and information sharing network to spread promising practices and directly engage communities.
    If you have questions related to PCCD's Gun Violence Grants & Funding initiatives, contact PCCD.

