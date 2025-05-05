Reducing Gun Violence

PCCD's gun violence prevention and reduction initiatives include:
- Data & Research
Collect, collate, and analyze available data and research to evaluate outcomes and make adjustments to strategy as needed.
- Funding
Supporting adoption and implementation of innovative, evidence-based violence reduction strategies through grants, with a focus on supporting community-driven approaches.
- Technical Assistance & Stakeholder Engagement
Establishing a “Community of Practice” and information sharing network to spread promising practices and directly engage communities.