"Juvenile Justice: Community Protection; Victim Restoration; Youth Redemption."
The mission of the JJDPC Youth Engagement Subcommittee is as follows: “To unify and empower youth from across the Commonwealth who have been impacted by juvenile justice policies and utilize their voice and lived experience to help guide improvements in the Juvenile Justice System.” The Youth Engagement Subcommittee includes representation from youth and adults who have lived experience (personally or professionally) in youth serving systems across Pennsylvania. Additionally, youth from the various Youth Justice Advisory Boards (YJABs) are standing guests on the subcommittee.
Questions about the work of this Subcommittee or membership should be directed to Teresa Wilcox at tewilcox@pa.gov or (717)265-8721.
The mission of the JJDPC Racial/Ethnic Disparities (R/ED) Subcommittee, adopted in October 2021, is as follows:
"In response to the overrepresentation and disparate treatment of black and Hispanic children in Pennsylvania's justice systems, we seek to promote equity, justice, and improved outcomes by advocating strategies for policy changes, education programs, funding, and technical assistance at the local and state levels."
The R/ED Subcommittee includes representation from the Department of Human Services, the delinquency intervention arena, juvenile court services, public defenders, education and community-based organizations.
The R/ED Subcommittee has supported a number of initiatives focused on fulfilling this mission, including developing the Pennsylvania Reducing R/ED in Juvenile Justice Certificate Program in partnership with Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy's Center for Juvenile Justice and the Center for Children's Law and Policy. PCCD has also invested in Juvenile R/ED Coordinators at the county level to facilitate local efforts to promote equity and reduce disparities within the juvenile justice system.
The Subcommittee is also charged with developing Pennsylvania's R/ED plan to submit to OJJDP. Pursuant to the federal Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Act at 34 U.S.C. § 11133(a)(15), states and territories must "implement policy, practice, and system improvement strategies at the state, territorial, local, and tribal levels, as applicable, to identify and reduce racial and ethnic disparities among youth who come into contact with the juvenile justice system, without establishing or requiring numerical standards or quotas, by—
(A) Establishing or designating existing coordinating bodies, composed of juvenile justice stakeholders (including representatives of the educational system) at the state, local, or tribal levels, to advise efforts by states, units of local government, and Indian Tribes to reduce racial and ethnic disparities;
(B) Identifying and analyzing data on race and ethnicity at decision points in state, local, or tribal juvenile justice systems to determine which such points create racial and ethnic disparities among youth who come into contact with the juvenile justice system; and
(C) Developing and implementing a work plan that includes measurable objectives for policy, practice, or other system changes, based on the needs identified in the data collection and analysis under subparagraph (B)."
The term "racial and ethnic disparity" means minority youth populations are involved at a decision point in the juvenile justice system at disproportionately higher rates than non-minority youth at that decision point. 34 U.S.C. § 11103(41).
Change contact to Jessica Barnett, jesbarnett@pa.gov or (717)265-8732
PCCD’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee (JJDPC) has established a Diversion Subcommittee to promote both the creation of pre-adjudication diversion programs, as well as formal, county-wide policies designed to hold non-violent youthful offenders accountable without proceeding to an adjudication of delinquency or conviction for a summary offense.
The mission of the Diversion Subcommittee is as follows: To advance the planning and implementation of evidence-based diversion for identified youth through coordinated collaboration among all stakeholders while promoting Balanced and Restorative Justice (BARJ).
Originally created as part of the MacArthur Foundation’s Models for Change Initiative, the Diversion Subcommittee is working to help provide juvenile justice professionals with alternative ways to address the criminogenic needs of young, non-violent offenders, while ensuring that community safety is not compromised. Use of diversion policies and practices in appropriate cases can reduce the burden on the formal juvenile justice system while still ensuring that juveniles are held responsible for their actions and their victims are restored to the greatest extent possible. Diversion programs are of special interest for those youth with mental health needs who are better served by identifying and treating the underlying conditions, rather than their becoming involved with the formal juvenile court process.
Questions about the work of this Subcommittee should be directed to Teresa Wilcox at tewilcox@pa.gov or (717) 265-8721.
In 2005 the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee established the System Enhancement Subcommittee. This committee is chaired by Keith Snyder, Executive Director of the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. The original purpose of this Subcommittee was to provide oversight and coordination for three intersecting projects designed to impact and improve the juvenile justice system.
The projects are: "Juvenile Justice System Enhancement/BARJ Training Project" based at the Center for Juvenile Justice Training and Research (CJJT&R) at Shippensburg University; and "Research, Analysis and Communications" and "Measuring Intermediate Outcomes of Balanced and Restorative Justice" Projects based at the National Center for Juvenile Justice.
The committee is currently tasked with assessing, monitoring and addressing system wide issues that may affect the juvenile justice system. The committee will prioritize these issues and advise the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee on strategies that could be employed to effect system wide change.
Questions about the work of this Subcommittee should be directed to Greg Young at gyoung@pa.gov or (717) 265-8495.
Upcoming Meetings
- November 12, 2025