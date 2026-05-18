PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Admin to Invest $8M to Support Law Enforcement & Make Pennsylvania Communities Safer

Funding supports the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s goal of ensuring Pennsylvania’s law enforcement agencies have the tools and personnel to keep our communities safer.

Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, PCCD has provided more than $3 million in grants to help attract and train high-quality recruits and fill over 690 vacant municipal law enforcement positions across the Commonwealth.

Violent crime has declined sharply across Pennsylvania since the start of the Shapiro-Davis Administration, including a 40 percent decrease in firearm-related crimes and a 35 percent decrease in homicides.