County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC)

​Established by Act 114 of 2019, the CAPPAC advises the Commission on all matters pertaining to the administration of the county adult probation and parole system and assists in the implementation of Act 115 of 2019, specifically related to sentences of probation with restrictive conditions of supervision. By statute, CAPPAC is responsible for directing technical assistance; reviewing grant applications for county intermediate punishment treatment programs and discretionary grants; developing a funding plan for county adult probation and parole departments; analyzing data to identify trends and determine effectiveness of programs and practices; as well as making recommendations and adopting standards for probation and parole personnel, including standards for services, caseload standards, risk assessment, responses to violations, collection of restitution, and other evidence-based programs and practices.