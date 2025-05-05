The CAPPAC, established by Act 2019-114, is co-chaired by the Honorable Russell D. Shurtleff, President Judge of Wyoming/Sullivan Counties Court of Common Pleas and the Honorable Charles A. Ehrlich, 1st Judicial District, Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. The Committee shall serve in an advisory capacity to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The CAPPAC, with the review and approval of the Commission, shall:
- Direct technical assistance to evidence-based practices.
- Review and comment on grant applications for county intermediate punishment and discretionary grants.
- Develop a funding plan for county adult probation and parole departments that includes county intermediate punishment programs, discretionary grants, and Grant in Aid funds.
- Advise on all matters pertaining to the administration of the county adult probation and parole system.
- Analyze data to identify trends and to determine the effectiveness of programs and practices to ensure the reasonable and efficient administration of the county adult probation and parole system.
- Make recommendations and adopt standards for probation and parole personnel, including standards for services, caseload standards, risk assessment, responses to violations, collection of restitution, and other evidence-based programs and practices.
- Assist the Commission in the implementation of 42 Pa. C.S. Ch. 98 (County Intermediate Punishment).
- Provide annual reports to the Governor and General Assembly on the distribution and use of funding.
Upcoming Meetings
- November 13, 2025
