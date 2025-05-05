School Safety and Security Coordinator Duties

Per Section 1309-B of the PA Public School Code of 1949, coordinators are required to oversee all school police officers, school resource officers, school security guards and policies and procedures in the school entity and report directly to the chief school administrator. Additional duties of school safety and security coordinators can be found below.
Additional Duties
-
1
Review policies and procedures
Review the school entity's policies and procedures relative to school safety and security and compliance with Federal and State laws regarding school safety and security.
-
2
Coordinate training and resources for students and school entity staff
Coordinate training and resources for students and staff in matters relating to situational awareness, trauma-informed approaches, behavioral health awareness, suicide and bullying awareness, substance abuse awareness and emergency procedures and training drills including fire, natural disaster, active shooter, hostage situation and bomb threat.
The coordinator shall annually meet with school employees for input on the training for the school entity, in accordance with Section 1310-B.
-
3
Coordinate school safety and security assessments
Coordinate school safety and security assessments as necessary.
-
4
Coordinate school safety and security meetings
Coordinate school safety and security meetings with school and building leadership, at least quarterly.
-
5
Serve as the school entity liaison
Serve as the school entity liaison with the School Safety and Security Committee, the PA Department of Education, law enforcement and other organizations on matters of school safety and security.
-
6
Yearly report on safety and security practices
Make a report no later than June 30 each year, to the school entity's board of directors on the school entity's current safety and security practices that identify strategies to improve school safety and security. The report shall be presented to the school entity's board of directors at an executive session of the school entity's board of directors. The report shall be submitted to the School Safety and Security Committee and shall not be subject to the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.
The coordinator’s yearly report shall also include:
- The number of school security personnel, as defined in Section 1301-C, broken out by type.
- The number of each school security personnel, as defined in Section 1301-C, that is armed, broken out by type.
- The school building at which each school security personnel, as defined in Section 1301-C, is assigned, broken out by type.
- The training, including type of training and dates completed, by each school security personnel, as defined in Section 1301-C, broken out by type.
- A listing of other individuals utilized for school-safety-related duties.
- An attendance report of school and building personnel present at school safety and security meetings, including yearly attendance totals.
- Information required in Section 1302-E related to threat assessment, including a verification that the school entity is in compliance with threat assessment requirements, the number and composition of established threat assessment teams, the total number of threats assessed in the school entity, and additional information determined by the chief school administrator or designee.
-
7
Coordinate a tour of the school entity's buildings and grounds
Coordinate a tour of the school entity's buildings and grounds biennially or when a building is first occupied or reconfigured with the law enforcement agencies and first responders that are primarily responsible for protecting and securing the school entity to discuss and coordinate school safety and security matters.
Training and other helpful resources for coordinators can be found on our training webpage: https://pak12ssstp.org/training/