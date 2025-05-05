The federal John R. Justice (JRJ) Grant Program provides formula funds to State Administering Agencies (SAA) to support loan repayment assistance for local and state prosecutors and local, state, and federal public defenders who commit to continued employment as public defenders and prosecutors. PCCD serves as the Commonwealth’s SAA for federal criminal, juvenile, and victims’ services funding and has been selected by the Governor to apply for and administer John R. Justice Grant Program funds.
FY 2025 JRJ funds are now available for pre-application. Please refer to the fact sheet below for program background and eligibility requirements. Pre-applications may be submitted by accessing the form below. The deadline to submit your online JRJ pre-application form is November 20, 2026.
FY 2025 John R. Justice Resources
The federal Byrne Justice Assistance (JAG) Program provides seed money to assist and state and local government entities in implementing a wide range of drug enforcement, correctional treatment/supervision, victim services, juvenile justice and criminal justice system improvement projects.
PCCD utilizes an advisory committee structure to identify problems and needs within the criminal justice system. PCCD's advisory committees are comprised of knowledgeable individuals who represent a broad range of state, local, and private sector expertise and who meet regularly to address problems and recommend solutions to improve the criminal and juvenile justice systems as well as victim services systems. PCCD engages in a deliberate planning process, which includes the incorporation of advisory committee input, to determine how to best utilize JAG funds and, to the extent practicable, build upon the successes of the programs previously supported.
The federal JAG applications requirements specify that an opportunity to comment on the states' application is provided to citizens to the extent applicable law or established procedures make such opportunity available. Provided below is a link to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2025 Byrne JAG application as well as a link to provide PCCD with comments via email.
Any comments or questions can be sent via email to RA-PCCD-OCJSI@pa.gov
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FY 2024 Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program
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FY24 Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program Formula Solicitation
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FY24 Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program
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FY24 John R. Justice (JRJ) Formula Grant Program
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FY24 Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program Formula Grant
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FY24 State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers
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FY24 Office of Justice Programs Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention
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FY24 National Criminal History Improvement Program (NCHIP) Supplemental Funding under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
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FY24 Title II Formula Grants Program
Federal Awards Search
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