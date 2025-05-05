Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Service Pages
- Make a Donation to the First Chance Trust Fund
- Register for Constables' Education and Training
- Register for Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training
- Register for Firearm Education and Training
- Submit a Death in Custody Report
- Submit a Report of Violence, Harrassment, or Bullying in the School District of Philadelphia to the Office of Safe School Advocate
- Request Technical Assistance to Support Local Gun Violence Prevention Efforts