Criminal Justice Programs
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency leads the Commonwealth’s effort on justice planning. Its Office of Criminal Justice System Improvements (OCJSI) advances this role by coordinating with all levels of criminal justice agencies in identifying their issues, developing statewide policies and programs and implementing innovative justice improvement solutions that enhance public safety.
Major programs from the Office of Criminal Justice System Improvements OCJSI focus on:
- Supporting Criminal Justice Advisory Boards (CJABs).
- Addressing mental illness, substance abuse and crime.
- Helping offenders transition back into their communities.
- Applying the latest technologies to crime reporting from fingerprinting to image identification and records management.
- Helping law enforcement agencies evaluate and improve performance.
- Increase the standardization, integration and sharing of data within the criminal justice community.community.
- Funding efforts to digitize crime data, automate case management, and streamline decision making.
Accredited PA Law Enforcement Agencies
Enhancing Law Enforcement
Criminal Justice Advisory Boards
Criminal Justice Advisory Committee
Indigent Defense Advisory Committee
Mental Health and Justice Advisory Committee
Submit a Death in Custody Report If someone dies while in a state prison, local jail, or while being arrested, that death has to be reported to the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA).
Treatment Courts and Intermediate Punishment
PCCD System Improvements
Preparing People to Return Home