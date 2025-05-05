PCCD has numerous advisory committees which provide advice and guidance to the Commission and the School Safety and Security Committee in regards to the release of grant funding. Some of the PCCD advisory committees and boards were created by statute, while others were created by the Commission to assist meeting the duties required under PCCD’s governing act.

Typically, the first step in the competitive grant process is for the advisory committee with oversight of a specific issue or funding area to provide direction on the potential release of funding. The decision to release funds may be driven by any number of factors – for example, by the Commission’s strategic plan; state and federal program guidelines; the advisory committee’s established objectives; legislative direction; or after extensive vetting by designated workgroups and/or subcommittees.