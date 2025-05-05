If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    ​Grant Administration Guides

    PCCD Grant Recipient Post-Award Checklist (PDF)
    A high-level overview of essential expectations after being awarded a grant.

    PCCD Grant Post Award Training (PDF)
    This is a PowerPoint slide presentation to assist PCCD grantees in managing the fiscal aspects of their PCCD grant project following official award.

    Post Award Grant Training Video (YouTube) *new!
    This is a recording to assist PCCD grantees in managing the fiscal aspects of their PCCD grant project following official award.

    Project Modification Walkthrough (PDF)
    A step-by-step guide to completing project modification requests in Egrants.

    Fiscal Report Walkthrough (PDF)
    A step-by-step guide to completing a Quarterly Fiscal Report in Egrants.

    Program Report Walkthrough (PDF)
    A step-by-step guide to completing Quarterly and Final Program Reports in Egrants.

    Video Resources

