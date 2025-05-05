Grant Administration Guides
PCCD Grant Recipient Post-Award Checklist (PDF)
A high-level overview of essential expectations after being awarded a grant.
PCCD Grant Post Award Training (PDF)
This is a PowerPoint slide presentation to assist PCCD grantees in managing the fiscal aspects of their PCCD grant project following official award.
Post Award Grant Training Video (YouTube) *new!
This is a recording to assist PCCD grantees in managing the fiscal aspects of their PCCD grant project following official award.
Project Modification Walkthrough (PDF)
A step-by-step guide to completing project modification requests in Egrants.
Fiscal Report Walkthrough (PDF)
A step-by-step guide to completing a Quarterly Fiscal Report in Egrants.
Program Report Walkthrough (PDF)
A step-by-step guide to completing Quarterly and Final Program Reports in Egrants.
Video Resources
- Check out the "Resources for Applicants & Grantees" video playlist on our YouTube channel for additional information on grants management processes.
- PCCD Grantee Training: Fiscal Grants Management - This video offers tips for successfully managing a PCCD grant and covers frequently asked questions.
- Related Resource: PCCD Fiscal Grants Management Training Presentation Slides (PDF)