​Grant Administration Guides



PCCD Grant Recipient Post-Award Checklist (PDF)

A high-level overview of essential expectations after being awarded a grant.



PCCD Grant Post Award Training (PDF)

This is a PowerPoint slide presentation to assist PCCD grantees in managing the fiscal aspects of their PCCD grant project following official award.

Post Award Grant Training Video (YouTube) *new!

This is a recording to assist PCCD grantees in managing the fiscal aspects of their PCCD grant project following official award.

Project Modification Walkthrough (PDF)

A step-by-step guide to completing project modification requests in Egrants.

Fiscal Report Walkthrough (PDF)

A step-by-step guide to completing a Quarterly Fiscal Report in Egrants.

Program Report Walkthrough (PDF)

A step-by-step guide to completing Quarterly and Final Program Reports in Egrants.