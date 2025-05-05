Pennsylvania’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI)

For the first time, survivors in Pennsylvania will be able to track their sexual assault kits online in real time. Work is underway to implement the statewide SAK tracking system that meets all the requirements outlined in Act 122 of 2024. The new system will:
- Allow health care facilities, law enforcement, and forensic laboratories to enter key dates for each kit—from collection through analysis.
- Give victims/survivors the option to confidentially track their kit and receive automatic status updates.
- Provide 24/7 help desk availability.
In December 2024, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) was awarded a $2.5 million grant by the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance to help Pennsylvania:
- Implement an electronic statewide sexual assault evidence tracking system to inventory, track, and test sexual assault kits (SAKs);
- Support survivors of sexual violence by giving them the ability to confidentially monitor the status of their sexual assault kits throughout the testing process; and
- Conduct a full inventory of all unsubmitted and partially tested sexual assault kits.
To guide the SAKI, Pennsylvania has created a multidisciplinary team (MDT) made up of experts and stakeholders from across the state. The MDT plays a critical role in ensuring the initiative is effective, coordinated, and survivor-centered by:
- Assisting with the coordination of the inventory process.
- Supporting the implementation of the statewide automated tracking system.
- Facilitating communication among healthcare providers, law enforcement, forensic labs, and victim service providers.
- Identifying barriers and solutions to improve the collection and tracking of sexual assault kits.
The MDT meets regularly to share expertise, inform decision-making, and promote public safety while maintaining a victim-centered response. Key stakeholders represented on PA SAKI’s MDT include:
- Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect
- Pennsylvania Department of Health
- Pennsylvania State Police
- Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANEs)
- Medical advocates
- Local law enforcement
- Victim service providers
- Forensic laboratories
- Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association
- Prosecutors
- Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General
- Children’s Advocacy Centers
- The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania
Additionally, to support Pennsylvania’s SAKI implementation, the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) in partnership with PCCD, will provide training and technical assistance to health care professionals, law enforcement, and rape crisis centers, including print and digital resources to provide critical information to the field and virtual and in-person trainings. This partnership will ensure that the tracking system is configured and implemented in ways that support and optimize victim notification protocols and services.
As part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, Pennsylvania is conducting a statewide inventory of all unsubmitted and partially tested sexual assault kits in possession of local law enforcement agencies and hospitals across the Commonwealth.
- This effort is required by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance to ensure no kit is overlooked.
- PCCD is using a phased inventory approach that accounts for varying population densities, resources, and law enforcement infrastructure.
- The inventory began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed in early 2028.
Once identified, all eligible kits will be submitted to state laboratories for testing.
Resources
If you or someone you know needs help, support is available. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.
Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect
The mission of the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect is to work to eliminate all forms of sexual violence and to advocate for the rights and needs of victims of sexual assault.
Founded in 1975, PCAR works to end sexual violence and advocates for the rights and needs of all sexual assault victims. PCAR partners with a network of rape crisis programs to bring help, hope, and healing around issues of sexual violence to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
National Sexual Assault Hotline
Since 1994, RAINN’s victim service programs have helped over 5 million survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones with support and resources that promote healing, hope, and courage.
When you contact RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline, you’ll find:
- Confidential support from a trained support specialist
- Resources for helping you heal and recover
- Referrals for long-term support resources in your area
- Information about the laws in your state