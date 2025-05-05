PCCD is the State Administering Agency (SAA) for Bureau of Justice Assistance funding programs, and also houses Pennsylvania's Statistical Analysis Center (SAC) pursuant to Act 274 of 1978. Sections 4 and 5 of the Act describe the Commission's duties relative to criminal statistics and the duties of other criminal justice agencies in reporting statistics to the Commission. The SAC is independent of any agency with line criminal justice responsibilities in Pennsylvania.



The Pennsylvania SAC at PCCD is comprised of both PCCD staff and contracted researchers from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) with expertise in Pennsylvania-specific criminal justice data, policies, and programming. Additionally, the IUP consultant team is embedded in the day-to-day operations of PCCD. They are formally trained in research methodologies and analytical processes while also possessing the technical knowledge of how to utilize statistical software to collect, organize, analyze, and report data. Their advisory services typically include the following:

Evaluation of the overall effectiveness of the agency's grant supported projects;

Recidivism research, crime trend research, and cost-benefit analyses;

Extracting and scrubbing data from federal and state sources;

ArcGIS data mapping and Tableau dashboards; and

Facilitating legislatively driven task forces and special projects.

Please click on the banners below for more information about research conducted by the IUP Research Team/SAC and other projects supported by PCCD.