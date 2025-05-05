Act 44 of 2017 created the First Chance Trust Fund within PCCD for the purposes of establishing and operating a scholarship program for students, or providing grants to programs that benefit children, in those regions of this Commonwealth which have statistically higher high school dropout rates, incarceration rates or high crime rates as determined by PCCD. Funding is intended to provide at-risk youth with constructive opportunities and options. Please see PCCD's Statement of Policy on the First Chance Trust Fund for more information about the law and the agency's responsibilities under the Act.

PCCD announced the availability of approximately $1.3 million in state funds in May 2023 to support the first iteration of the First Chance Trust Fund initiative. Funding was limited to those identified regions of the state that you can find in the Letter of Intent (LOI) document.

How is the Fund Supported?

The Fund is supported by contributions from contractors that provide services to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) if the contract dollar threshold is expected to exceed $5 million annually. As part of the bidding process, contractors are expected to contribute the equivalent value of 1% of the annual contract amount to the Fund.

Donations to the Fund

Other state agencies are eligible under the law to apply this contribution to their procurement process as well to support the Fund. Individuals are also eligible to make donations.

Another option is to submit a check made out to the "Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency" with First Chance Trust Fund Donation in the memo line. Please mail the check to PCCD, P.O. Box 1167, Harrisburg, PA 17108-1167.



Contributions to the Fund began in FY22-23. Please sign up HERE to receive email notifications about updates. All other questions about the program can be referred to RA-PCCDPressOffice@pa.gov.