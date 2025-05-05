Revised Baseline Criteria Standards (2026) & Resources



In March 2026, the SSSC reconvened the Baseline Criteria Workgroups to evaluate the standards and make recommendations for revisions and adjustments, based on feedback from school entities and updated statutory provisions.. On June 3, 2026, the SSSC adopted revised Physical Security and Behavioral Health Baseline Criteria, which were updated to address feedback provided by school entities during the School Mental Health and Safety/Security Grants process, align with the School Safety and Security Committee’s approved Assessment Criteria , and reflect current statutory provisions for eligible grant activities in School Code Section 1306-B(j)

The criteria documents organize behavioral health and safety and security-related equipment, trainings, policies, programs, and activities into a multi-leveled structure (i.e., from Level 1, which would be the most basic element, to Level 3, the most advanced). More detailed information about the Revised Baseline Criteria Standards as well as other resources to assist school entities is available in the documents below.