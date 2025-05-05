What Is Human Trafficking?

Human trafficking is the exploitation of a person through force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of forced labor or commercial sex. It is a crime under both Pennsylvania and federal law. Human trafficking can affect anyone — regardless of age, gender, background, or immigration status. It can occur in any community, including urban, suburban, and rural areas across Pennsylvania.
Trafficking may take place in homes, workplaces, agricultural settings, businesses, transportation hubs, hotels, or other public and private locations.
A Form of Modern-day Slavery
Sex Trafficking
Sex trafficking occurs when a person is caused to engage in commercial sex through force, fraud, or coercion.
Any minor under the age of 18 involved in commercial sex is considered a victim of trafficking, regardless of force, fraud, or coercion.
Labor Trafficking
Labor trafficking occurs when a person is compelled to provide labor or services through force, fraud, or coercion.
Public Misunderstanding Is Common
Anyone with a vulnerability can be exploited for commercial sex or forced labor.
Human Trafficking:
- Does not require crossing state or national borders.
- Does not require physical restraint.
- Does not always involve kidnapping.
- Can occur without visible signs of physical abuse.
Recognizing the Signs
The presence of one sign alone does not confirm trafficking. These indicators should be considered together and evaluated by trained professionals.
Red Flags of Sex Trafficking
Sex trafficking often involves patterns of control, manipulation, and exploitation. People experiencing instability, isolation, or coercion may be at increased risk. Recognizing potential warning signs can help communities identify concerns and report them safely. The presence of one indicator alone does not confirm trafficking.
Any minor under 18 involved in commercial sex is legally considered a victim of trafficking, regardless of force, fraud, or coercion.
Individuals may:
Experience unstable housing or homelessness
Have runaway status (especially minors)
- Have a history of abuse or violence, including:
- Child sexual abuse
- Domestic or intimate partner violence
- Sexual assault
Be involved in the child welfare or juvenile justice systems
Experience poverty or significant financial hardship
Have caregivers with substance use issues
Have personal struggle with substance use disorder
An individual may:
Be pressured, coerced, or forced into sex acts
Be controlled by another person (e.g., partner, gaurdian, pimp, manager, sponsor)
Have restricted movement or be constantly monitored
Be transported everywhere by someone else
Live at their workplace
Be isolated from friends, family, or support systems
Be unable to make decisions without approval
An individual may:
Lack control over identification documents
Have no access to personal money or bank accounts
Lack personal possessions
Receive gifts or financial support that creates dependency
An individual may
- Signs of neglect (denial of food, sleep, medical care)
- Visible physical injuries (e.g., bruising, swelling, redness, scars)
- Tattoos or branding indicating ownership or control (e.g., neck, underarms, chest, lower abdomen, ankle). Tattoos might match with a trafficker and/or others being trafficked.
- Working in high-risk or exploitative environments (e.g., illicit massage parlors, strip clubs)
Common Tactics Used in Sex Trafficking
Sex traffickers frequently use manipulation, deception, and coercion to gain and maintain control. Tactics may include grooming, false promises of employment or relationships, financial dependency, isolation from support networks, and threats or intimidation.
Promises of love, employment, or a better life
Excessive romantic attention or gifts, patterns of "love-bombing"
- Rapidly progressing relationships
- Close relationships with wide age, financial, or social gaps
Relationships initiated online that escalate quickly
Dictating schedules and daily activities
Preventing contact with family, friends, or support networks
- Monitoring communication
- Preventing independent decision-making without approval from a “significant other” or trafficker
- Pressure to relocate for vague or undefined job opportunities
- Refusal to provide contracts, clear job details, or legal documentation
Threats of deportation
Threats of legal action
Threats of violence or harm
Red Flags of Labor Trafficking
Labor trafficking occurs when individuals are compelled to work through force, fraud, or coercion. Warning signs may include restricted freedom, unsafe or employer-controlled living and working conditions, lack of access to identification or personal finances, withheld wages, or threats related to immigration or legal status.
Traffickers often target individuals experiencing instability or heightened vulnerability. This may include those with a history of abuse, involvement in the child welfare or juvenile justice systems, poverty or significant economic hardship, substance use challenges (personally or within the household), or recent migration or relocation. These factors do not cause trafficking — but they may increase risk when exploited by traffickers.
Unstable housing or homelessness
Living with multiple unrelated individuals
Employer-controlled housing
Isolated or unsafe work environments
Employer provides food, hygiene items, or housing under restrictive conditions
An individual may:
Be forced to stay in a job against their will
Owe money to an employer or recruiter (debt bondage)
Have no control over personal identification documents
Lack access to personal finances
Be paid little or no wages
Work excessive hours without proper safety measures
- Be transported to and from work by the employer
- Working with the promise of visas, green cards, permanent residency, or citizenship as leverage
An individual may:
Lack control over identification documents
Have no access to personal money or bank accounts
Lack personal possessions
Receive gifts or financial support that creates dependency
Common Tactics Used in Labor Trafficking
Labor traffickers may use deceptive recruitment practices, false job promises, debt bondage, document confiscation, and threats of deportation or legal harm to maintain control. These tactics are designed to create dependency and prevent individuals from leaving exploitative situations.
Promises of love, employment, or a better life
Excessive romantic attention or gifts, patterns of "love-bombing"
- Rapidly progressing relationships
- Close relationships with wide age, financial, or social gaps
Relationships initiated online that escalate quickly
Dictating schedules and daily activities
Preventing contact with family, friends, or support networks
- Monitoring communication
- Preventing independent decision-making without approval from a “significant other” or trafficker
