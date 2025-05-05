If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    What Is Human Trafficking?

    Human trafficking can happen anywhere — in homes, workplaces, and public spaces. Learn how to recognize the signs, understand common tactics, and access confidential reporting and support resources in Pennsylvania.

    Human trafficking is the exploitation of a person through force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of forced labor or commercial sex. It is a crime under both Pennsylvania and federal law. Human trafficking can affect anyone — regardless of age, gender, background, or immigration status. It can occur in any community, including urban, suburban, and rural areas across Pennsylvania.

    Trafficking may take place in homes, workplaces, agricultural settings, businesses, transportation hubs, hotels, or other public and private locations.

    A Form of Modern-day Slavery

    Sex Trafficking
    Sex trafficking occurs when a person is caused to engage in commercial sex through force, fraud, or coercion.
    Any minor under the age of 18 involved in commercial sex is considered a victim of trafficking, regardless of force, fraud, or coercion.

    Labor Trafficking
    Labor trafficking occurs when a person is compelled to provide labor or services through force, fraud, or coercion.

    Public Misunderstanding Is Common
    Anyone with a vulnerability can be exploited for commercial sex or forced labor.

    Human Trafficking:

    • Does not require crossing state or national borders.
    • Does not require physical restraint.
    • Does not always involve kidnapping.
    • Can occur without visible signs of physical abuse.

     

    Recognizing the Signs

    The presence of one sign alone does not confirm trafficking. These indicators should be considered together and evaluated by trained professionals. 

    Red Flags of Sex Trafficking

    Sex trafficking often involves patterns of control, manipulation, and exploitation. People experiencing instability, isolation, or coercion may be at increased risk. Recognizing potential warning signs can help communities identify concerns and report them safely. The presence of one indicator alone does not confirm trafficking.

    Any minor under 18 involved in commercial sex is legally considered a victim of trafficking, regardless of force, fraud, or coercion.

    Individuals may:

    • Experience unstable housing or homelessness

    • Have runaway status (especially minors)

    • Have a history of abuse or violence, including:
      • Child sexual abuse
      • Domestic or intimate partner violence
      • Sexual assault

    • Be involved in the child welfare or juvenile justice systems

    • Experience poverty or significant financial hardship

    • Have caregivers with substance use issues

    • Have personal struggle with substance use disorder

    An individual may:

    • Be pressured, coerced, or forced into sex acts

    • Be controlled by another person (e.g., partner, gaurdian, pimp,  manager, sponsor)

    • Have restricted movement or be constantly monitored

    • Be transported everywhere by someone else

    • Live at their workplace

    • Be isolated from friends, family, or support systems

    • Be unable to make decisions without approval

    An individual may:

    • Lack control over identification documents

    • Have no access to personal money or bank accounts

    • Lack personal possessions

    • Receive gifts or financial support that creates dependency

    An individual may

    • Signs of neglect (denial of food, sleep, medical care)

    • Visible physical injuries (e.g., bruising, swelling, redness, scars)

    • Tattoos or branding indicating ownership or control (e.g., neck, underarms, chest, lower abdomen, ankle).  Tattoos might match with a trafficker and/or others being trafficked.

    • Working in high-risk or exploitative environments (e.g., illicit massage parlors, strip clubs)

    Common Tactics Used in Sex Trafficking

    Sex traffickers frequently use manipulation, deception, and coercion to gain and maintain control. Tactics may include grooming, false promises of employment or relationships, financial dependency, isolation from support networks, and threats or intimidation. 

    • Promises of love, employment, or a better life

    • Excessive romantic attention or gifts, patterns of "love-bombing"

    • Rapidly progressing relationships

    • Close relationships with wide age, financial, or social gaps

    • Relationships initiated online that escalate quickly

    • Dictating schedules and daily activities

    • Preventing contact with family, friends, or support networks

    • Monitoring communication

    • Preventing independent decision-making without approval from a “significant other” or trafficker

    • Pressure to relocate for vague or undefined job opportunities

    • Refusal to provide contracts, clear job details, or legal documentation

    • Threats of deportation

    • Threats of legal action

    • Threats of violence or harm

    Red Flags of Labor Trafficking

    Labor trafficking occurs when individuals are compelled to work through force, fraud, or coercion. Warning signs may include restricted freedom, unsafe or employer-controlled living and working conditions, lack of access to identification or personal finances, withheld wages, or threats related to immigration or legal status.

    • Unstable housing or homelessness

    • Living with multiple unrelated individuals

    • Employer-controlled housing

    • Isolated or unsafe work environments

    • Employer provides food, hygiene items, or housing under restrictive conditions

     

    Common Tactics Used in Labor Trafficking

    Labor traffickers may use deceptive recruitment practices, false job promises, debt bondage, document confiscation, and threats of deportation or legal harm to maintain control. These tactics are designed to create dependency and prevent individuals from leaving exploitative situations.

