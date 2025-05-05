Find Help or Report Human Trafficking

Official website
Do not attempt to confront a suspected trafficker or alert a victim to your suspicions.
If you are a victim of sex or labor trafficking and need immediate help:
Call 1-888-373-7888
Text "BEFREE" or "HELP" to 233733
Chat or email help@humantraffickinghotline.org
If you are a victim of human trafficking and need support services:
The Salvation Army’s LIGHT Project (Leading Individuals Gracefully out of Human Trafficking)
24/7 Hotline 412-999-1197
The Salvation Army’s New Day to Stop Trafficking at 267-838-5866.
The Salvation Army responds to calls from survivors, law enforcement, and community partners needing social services supports.
Report suspected human trafficking to Pennsylvania law enforcement:
You may not be contacted after submitting a tip, but every report is reviewed.