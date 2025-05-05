If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    National & Statewide Supports

    Find Help or Report Human Trafficking

    Do not attempt to confront a suspected trafficker or alert a victim to your suspicions.

    In an emergency? Call 911
    Are You a Victim? Find Help Near You
    A person holds a clipboard and pen in the foreground while two people, including a law enforcement officer, are softly blurred in the background, symbolizing a safe and confidential moment to seek help or report human trafficking.

    If you believe the situation is an emergency or that someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

    National Support for Victims of Trafficking

    National Human Trafficking Hotline

    If you are a victim of sex or labor trafficking and need immediate help:

    Visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline Site

    Statewide Support for Victims of Trafficking

    The Salvation Army

    If you are a victim of human trafficking and need support services:

    The Salvation Army responds to calls from survivors, law enforcement, and community partners needing social services supports.

    New Day to Stop Trafficking | Greater Philadelphia Area
    LIGHT Project | Western Pennsylvania Division

    Report or Submit a Tip to Pennsylvania Law Enforcement

    Pennsylvania State Police Human Trafficking Tipline

    Report suspected human trafficking to Pennsylvania law enforcement: 

     

     

    You may not be contacted after submitting a tip, but every report is reviewed.

