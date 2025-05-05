🚧 Pardon Our Dust
We aim to improve access to and consistency in resources and training materials on how to prosecute and prevent human trafficking – and how to identify, support, and protect victims and survivors. This site will provide content and guides for the community of support focused on addressing the multifaceted needs of trafficking victims and survivors. Our goal is to grow awareness, expand public knowledge, and deepen understanding of human trafficking across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
PDF Human Trafficking Indicator Wallet Card A resource for law enforcement and first responders for printing and lamination. Contents include a list of victim indicators on one side and on the other side a short list of assessment questions. The national hotline number is also included.
PDF Pennsylvania Model: Sex Trafficking Protocols for Adults A guide for professionals across Pennsylvania for handling cases of suspected adult victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.
PDF Pennsylvania Model: Sex Trafficking Protocols for Minors A guide for professionals across Pennsylvania for handling cases of suspected minor victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.
PDF The Prosecutor's Guide to Human Trafficking A resource card containing the elements necessary to find an individual guilty of trafficking in individuals including the Act, Means, Purpose chart. It also details the five core values of trauma-informed care.
PDF Montgomery County: Sex Trafficking Protocols for Adults A guide for professionals in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania for handling cases of suspected adult victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.
PDF Montgomery County: Sex Trafficking Protocols for Minors A guide for professionals in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania for handling cases of suspected minor victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.