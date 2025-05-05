If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    ​​​​​​​Indigent Defense Advisory Committee

    The Indigent Defense Advisory Committee (IDAC) was established by Act 34 of 2023 to support the development of standards for indigent defense services in Pennsylvania, as well as advise PCCD on funding to supplement services consistent with these standards. Prior to the passage of Act 34, Pennsylvania was one of only two states that provided neither state funding nor state-level supervision for indigent defense.

    IDAC Membership

    Committee Overview

    Under Act 34, IDAC is responsible for:

    • Proposing minimum standards for delivery of indigent defense services, including standards for attorneys providing these services, and submitting these standards to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court;
    • Establishing a virtual defender training library, with programs developed and/or approved by the Committee;
    • Adopting standards by which counties will report confidential data to the Committee, including information about public defender caseloads and expenditures;
    • Adopting standards for the use of case management systems or software;
    • Preparing a biennial report that details actions of the committee, details of awards granted, statistics summarizing the delivery of services, and recommendations for improvement of the indigent defense system in Pennsylvania; and
    • Advising on approval and disbursement of grants each year under the Indigent Defense Grant Program.

    IDAC Subcommittees

    Subcommittees are responsible for providing recommendations to the IDAC on a variety statutorily-required deliverables related to indigent defense in Pennsylvania.

    The Data Collection, Technology, & Research Subcommittee is responsible for recommending standards for use of case management systems or software by county public defender offices and conflict counsel; recommending standards for county data reporting; developing data requests on criminal cases, juvenile delinquency cases, and other confidential data; and identifying trends and effectiveness of current services. View the Data Collection, Technology, & Research Subcommittee membership list.

    The Professional & Services Standards Subcommittee is responsible for recommending minimum standards for delivery of indigent defense services in Pennsylvania, as well as standards for attorneys providing indigent defense services to ensure that ability, training, and experience match assigned cases. These standards will ultimately be considered and approved by the IDAC and recommended to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for consideration and adoption. View the Professional & Services Standards Subcommittee membership list.

    IDAC Webinars

    • Malia Brink, JD - ABA 10 Principles and W​orkload Study​ - Recording | Slides
    • Jonathan Sacks, JD and Kristen Staley, JD - Michigan Indigent Defense Commission - Recording​ | Slides​

      2023-24 Indigent Defense Grant Program

      The application period for the 2023-24 Indigent Defense Grant Program solicitation closed on 5/23/2024. ​

      Additional Events & Trainings

