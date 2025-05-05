​​​​​​​Indigent Defense Advisory Committee

Committee Overview
Under Act 34, IDAC is responsible for:
- Proposing minimum standards for delivery of indigent defense services, including standards for attorneys providing these services, and submitting these standards to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court;
- Establishing a virtual defender training library, with programs developed and/or approved by the Committee;
- Adopting standards by which counties will report confidential data to the Committee, including information about public defender caseloads and expenditures;
- Adopting standards for the use of case management systems or software;
- Preparing a biennial report that details actions of the committee, details of awards granted, statistics summarizing the delivery of services, and recommendations for improvement of the indigent defense system in Pennsylvania; and
- Advising on approval and disbursement of grants each year under the Indigent Defense Grant Program.
IDAC Subcommittees
Subcommittees are responsible for providing recommendations to the IDAC on a variety statutorily-required deliverables related to indigent defense in Pennsylvania.
The Data Collection, Technology, & Research Subcommittee is responsible for recommending standards for use of case management systems or software by county public defender offices and conflict counsel; recommending standards for county data reporting; developing data requests on criminal cases, juvenile delinquency cases, and other confidential data; and identifying trends and effectiveness of current services. View the Data Collection, Technology, & Research Subcommittee membership list.
The Professional & Services Standards Subcommittee is responsible for recommending minimum standards for delivery of indigent defense services in Pennsylvania, as well as standards for attorneys providing indigent defense services to ensure that ability, training, and experience match assigned cases. These standards will ultimately be considered and approved by the IDAC and recommended to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for consideration and adoption. View the Professional & Services Standards Subcommittee membership list.
Upcoming Meetings
- November 19, 2025
IDAC Subcommittee Interest Form
IDAC-approved Preliminary Standards (April 23, 2024)
Act 34 of 2023
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Approved Preliminary Standards Order (May 29, 2024)
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Approved Preliminary Standards (May 29, 2024)
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Approved Preliminary Standards Order (March 11, 2025)
IDAC Webinars
- Malia Brink, JD - ABA 10 Principles and Workload Study - Recording | Slides
- Jonathan Sacks, JD and Kristen Staley, JD - Michigan Indigent Defense Commission - Recording | Slides
2023-24 Indigent Defense Grant Program
The application period for the 2023-24 Indigent Defense Grant Program solicitation closed on 5/23/2024.
- Funding Announcement
- Funding Announcement Q&A
- Webinar for interested applicants - Recording | Slides
- Onboarding webinar for grantees - Recording | Slides