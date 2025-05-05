Victims' Rights

Victims of crime are impacted in many ways including physical injury, emotional pain and suffering, and financial loss. Providing a voice for victims in the criminal/juvenile justice process and connecting them with meaningful advocacy and services can be an important part of the healing process, allowing them to transcend their victimization.

The Crime Victims Act provides victims of crime the following rights listed below. Local agencies receive funding to ensure these rights and services are delivered. Based on the individual's needs and preferences, services may be provided by governmental agencies such as the county victim/ witness offices, local non-profit organizations such as local rape crisis and domestic violence centers, legal service agencies, agencies serving homicide survivors, and children's advocacy centers.