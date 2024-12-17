Apply for Victim's Compensation

Program Overview
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency's (PCCD) Victims Compensation Assistance Program is designed to support individuals who have suffered physical, emotional, or financial harm due to a crime. This program offers financial aid for various expenses to help alleviate the financial burden on victims and their families.
On average, VCAP receives over 12,000 new claims and pays an average $13 million per year on behalf of crime victims. VCAP is able to reimburse insurance co-pays, out-of-network expenses and other out-of-pocket costs.
Who is eligible?
- The crime must have occurred in Pennsylvania;
- The crime was reported to the proper authorities or a Protection from Abuse Order, Sexual Violence Protection Order, or Protection from Intimidation Order was filed;
- The victim must cooperate with the police, courts, and the Victims Compensation Assistance Program;
- The victim must file the claim within five years of the crime
- The victim must have a minimum loss of at least $50 because of the crime (if you are less than 60 years old).
- Family members of an individual impacted by a crime may also be eligible for compensation.
Eligible expenses
Below are the expenses covered by the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP).
Your counseling/therapy bills for a victim and certain family members may be considered for reimbursement. These family members include spouses, children, parents, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, and in-laws (including mother, father, and sons, daughters, brothers or sisters in-law). Also includes step-relations. People living with you, your fiancée, or someone responsible for your welfare may be considered for reimbursement. Also, a person who sees a violent crime or finds the body of a murder victim may have their counseling/therapy bills paid.
You may be reimbursed for the costs related to the reasonable and necessary costs of cleaning the crime scene of a private residence. Cleaning means to remove blood or stains, bodily fluids, food, paint or other materials used to deface property or other dirt or debris caused by the processing of the crime scene.
Pennsylvania law, 18 Pa. C.S. § 11.707, provides that the costs of the forensic rape examination and medications provided as a direct result of a sexual offense shall not be charged to the victim. The victim of a sexual offense does not need to ‘report’ the sexual offense or ‘talk’ to law enforcement in order for the costs to be paid by VCAP.
Hospitals or licensed health care providers requesting reimbursement of costs associated with a forensic rape examination must have given the forensic evidence to the police, district attorney’s office or the county children and youth services agency, in order for the payments to be considered. If the evidence was not given to one of those entities, the hospital or licensed health care provider may be responsible for the costs of the forensic rape examination and medications provided.
Counties that have developed coordinating teams and implemented procedures to keep the ‘names’ of victims who have obtained forensic rape examinations anonymous must provide the name, address and date of birth of the victim on the claim form, in addition to the Anonymous Identification Number assigned to the forensic rape kit in order for the VCAP to reimburse the costs. Please submit itemized bills, which include the victim's name showing eligible forensic rape examination costs.
Forensic Rape Examination Claim Form
Forensic Rape Examination Protocol and Billing Procedures
In homicide cases, any person who assumes the obligation or who pays for the funeral or burial expenses is eligible to file a claim for reimbursement of those costs. Reimbursement of costs may include burial, funeral service, memorial meal, flowers, burial clothing for the person who died, and other related expenses.
If an individual is unable to work because of crime injuries, they may be eligible for reimbursement of lost pay. Additionally, if a victims family members were unable to work because they provided care for the victim or did things for you such as cleaning, cooking, laundry, grocery shopping, mowing, and childcare, etc., their loss of earnings may be reimbursed. Parents, children and the spouse of a murder victim may also apply for loss of earnings because they were unable to work in order to make funeral arrangements or due to mental trauma following the crime.
Individuals may also be eligible for compensation if or a family member, or person who financially supported them, was murdered. For example, if a person that was murdered had been court ordered to pay or was paying child support before they were murdered; you may be eligible for a loss of support award for that child.
Crime-related hospital, doctor, dentist, ambulance, physical therapy bills, medications, medical supplies, and equipment may be eligible for reimbursement. Additionally, tasks a victim can no longer compelte themselves because of crime injuries may be covered, such as cleaning, cooking, laundry, grocery shopping, mowing, and childcare expenses. Transportation costs to go for medical care may also be considered for reimbursement.
If a victim of a crime needs to immediately relocate for safety and health reasons, some moving costs may be reimbursed.
An individual who incurs expenses traveling to or from a place for medical care, counseling, pharmacy or to attend a criminal justice proceeding, and for efforts that aid the investigation is eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses. A maximum payment of $35,000 per direct victim can be reimbursed for transportation expenses related to the crime.
If an individual's primary source of money comes from one of the following benefits, social security, pension/retirement, disability, or court-ordered child/spousal support, and money was stolen in a crime, they be eligible for reimbursement of up to one month of that benefit.
A direct victim of sexual abuse which occurred in Pennsylvania, who did not report or does not want to report the crime to authorities, is eligible to submit a claim for counseling services related to their abuse. Direct victims of sexual abuse who do not meet other eligibility requirements to file a standard VCAP claim, or who may have been denied a VCAP claim in the past, are also eligible for this benefit.
Sexual Assault Counseling Claim
This list is not exhaustive of the coverage. If you have been victimized and would like financial assistance with an expense not listed above, call the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (800) 233-2339.
How to file a claim
-
1
Get help from a victim advocate
Get help from a victim advocate at a Victim Service Program.
-
2
Call the Victims Compensation Assistance Program
Call VCAP: 1 (800) 233-2339.
-
3
Use the Crime Victims App
File a claim online through the Crime Victims App - Apple Store | Google Play
-
4
Mail or email your claim
Download the claim form and mail or email to to VCAP.
VCAP resources
To streamline the process of submitting and processing claims under VCAP, PCCD has implemented the ability for victims/survivors, victim service providers, and allied professionals to automatically upload documents in the Dependable Access for Victimization Expenses portal (DAVE).
- Victims/survivors can upload documents by logging into DAVE using their claim number and pin number. They can also upload documents as they file their claim online.
- Victim service programs who have access to DAVE, can upload documents directly into the claim when they are filing a claim on behalf of the victim/survivor or after the claim has been filed. Allied professionals, such as law enforcement, medical providers, employers, counselors, funeral homes, etc., can upload documents directly into DAVE.
- Allied professionals must have, or register for, a Keystone Login Account to upload documents. Allied professionals will need to go to www.dave.pa.gov to login in or register for Keystone Login Account and upload documents to the claim. For allied professionals to upload documents they must have the victims first and last name as well as the claim number. Uploading documents into DAVE ensures instant transmission and expedites the processing of the claim providing a more streamlined process.
Document Library
Frequently asked questions
Yes.
No.
Yes, you can file an emergency award application. It can give you up to $2,500 for:
- Verified lost earnings
- Lost support
- Stolen benefit cash
- Crime-related bills you paid
Yes, the program does reimburse the direct victim for:
- Travel to medical appointments
- Counseling visits
- Trips to the pharmacy for prescriptions for crime-related injuries
- For events involving travel to meet with law enforcement
- For court proceedings
- Filing of a protection from abuse order
Yes, but you must repay the program any monies for expenses that were already paid by the program. This does not apply to restitution ordered by the court. It is for property damage or losses not covered by the program.
No, the attorney may not bill you for the services related to the filing of a compensation claim. An attorney may bill the program for services that help you submit a claim after they make an award.
No, you can submit additional crime-related bills to the program at any time. It is important to write your claim number on any bills sent to the program.
No, awards are not subject to reporting to the IRS.
Most organizations process claims in 8 weeks or less. But, if the claim is complex, it may take longer.
Yes, the program may reimburse losses not covered by Workers' Comp or other insurance.
No, the offender must pay the restitution the court ordered and reimburse the program.
Yes, your employer must verify the time missed. A doctor, dentist, or psychologist must certify that you were unable to work due to injuries from a crime.
You may also need additional information.
Yes, but someone must verify attendance. Please provide a copy of the subpoena or a letter from a court official or victim advocate.
No.
Yes, there are different limits for the various types of benefits covered by the program.
Yes, you may still get an award for lost earnings. The program must get documents from your employer to verify your earnings. The program must be able to verify your actual earnings.
Most of the money awarded to victims of crime comes from fines paid by convicted offenders.