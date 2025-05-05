Applicant Resources

PCCD Applicant's Manual (PDF)

A comprehensive guide to grant application requirements and post-award obligations.



PCCD Grant Applicant Pre-Award Checklist (PDF)

A high-level overview of essential items that should be in place prior to applying for a grant.



PCCD Grant Applicant Readiness Checklist (PDF)

This tool was created to help organizations determine their readiness to successfully submit an application for funding to PCCD.

Grant Application Walkthrough (PPTX)

A step-by-step guide to completing a grant application in Egrants.

Grant Application Main Summary *Updated 9/2025

A guide to completing the Main Summary Information section of a grant application.

Executive Summary (PDF)

A guide to completing the Executive Summary section of a grant application.

Project Description

A guide to completing the Project Description section of a grant application.

Program Activities (PDF)

A guide to completing the Program Activities section of a grant application.

Required Documents (PDF)

A guide to completing the Required Documents section of a grant application.

Performance Indicators (PDF)

A guide to completing the Performance Indicators section of a grant application.

Budget Detail Walkthrough (PDF)

A step-by-step guide to completing the Budget Detail section of a grant application.

Setting Up Your Budget *Updated 9/30/2025

This guide will help you set up a single-source budget as well as a Pass-Through budget.

Procurement Details

A step-by-step guide to completing the Procurement Details section of a grant application.

Fiscal Accountability (PDF)

A guide to completing the Fiscal Accountability section of a grant application.

Approval Checklist (PDF)

A guide to completing the Approval Checklist section of a grant application.

Federal Transparency Act Certification (PDF)

A guide to completing the Federal Transparency Act Certification section of a grant application.

Nonprofit Agency Checklist (PDF)

A guide to completing the Nonprofit Agency Checklist section of a grant application.

A Guide to Signing Your Grant Application and Award Notice

A guide to submitting a Signature Page and Award Letter in Egrants.

Video Resources

PCCD also encourages applicants to check out the "Resources for Applicants & Grantees" video playlist on the agency's YouTube channel for additional information on the application process.