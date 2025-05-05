Applicant Resources

General Grant Application Guides
PCCD Applicant's Manual (PDF)
A comprehensive guide to grant application requirements and post-award obligations.
PCCD Grant Applicant Pre-Award Checklist (PDF)
A high-level overview of essential items that should be in place prior to applying for a grant.
PCCD Grant Applicant Readiness Checklist (PDF)
This tool was created to help organizations determine their readiness to successfully submit an application for funding to PCCD.
Grant Application Walkthrough (PPTX)
A step-by-step guide to completing a grant application in Egrants.
Grant Application Main Summary *Updated 9/2025
A guide to completing the Main Summary Information section of a grant application.
Executive Summary (PDF)
A guide to completing the Executive Summary section of a grant application.
Project Description
A guide to completing the Project Description section of a grant application.
Program Activities (PDF)
A guide to completing the Program Activities section of a grant application.
Required Documents (PDF)
A guide to completing the Required Documents section of a grant application.
Performance Indicators (PDF)
A guide to completing the Performance Indicators section of a grant application.
Budget Detail Walkthrough (PDF)
A step-by-step guide to completing the Budget Detail section of a grant application.
Setting Up Your Budget *Updated 9/30/2025
This guide will help you set up a single-source budget as well as a Pass-Through budget.
Procurement Details
A step-by-step guide to completing the Procurement Details section of a grant application.
Fiscal Accountability (PDF)
A guide to completing the Fiscal Accountability section of a grant application.
Approval Checklist (PDF)
A guide to completing the Approval Checklist section of a grant application.
Federal Transparency Act Certification (PDF)
A guide to completing the Federal Transparency Act Certification section of a grant application.
Nonprofit Agency Checklist (PDF)
A guide to completing the Nonprofit Agency Checklist section of a grant application.
A Guide to Signing Your Grant Application and Award Notice
A guide to submitting a Signature Page and Award Letter in Egrants.
Video Resources
PCCD also encourages applicants to check out the "Resources for Applicants & Grantees" video playlist on the agency's YouTube channel for additional information on the application process.