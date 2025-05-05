If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    PCCD Funding & Grants Process

    Applicant Resources

    The page below contains documents to guide you through the application process for PCCD grant funding.

    Youtube - Resources for Applicants

    General Grant Application Guides

    PCCD Applicant's Manual (PDF)
    A comprehensive guide to grant application requirements and post-award obligations.

    PCCD Grant Applicant Pre-Award Checklist (PDF)
    A high-level overview of essential items that should be in place prior to applying for a grant.

    PCCD Grant Applicant Readiness Checklist (PDF) 
    This tool was created to help organizations determine their readiness to successfully submit an application for funding to PCCD. 

    Grant Application Walkthrough (PPTX)
    A step-by-step guide to completing a grant application in Egrants.

    Grant Application Main Summary *Updated 9/2025
    A guide to completing the Main Summary Information section of a grant application.

    Executive Summary (PDF)
    A guide to completing the Executive Summary section of a grant application.

    Project Description
    A guide to completing the Project Description section of a grant application.

    Program Activities (PDF)
    A guide to completing the Program Activities section of a grant application.

    Required Documents (PDF)
    A guide to completing the Required Documents section of a grant application.

    Performance Indicators (PDF)
    A guide to completing the Performance Indicators section of a grant application.

    Budget Detail Walkthrough (PDF)
    A step-by-step guide to completing the Budget Detail section of a grant application.

    Setting Up Your Budget *Updated 9/30/2025
    This guide will help you set up a single-source budget as well as a Pass-Through budget.

    Procurement Details
    A step-by-step guide to completing the Procurement Details section of a grant application.

    Fiscal Accountability (PDF)
    A guide to completing the Fiscal Accountability section of a grant application.

    Approval Checklist (PDF)
    A guide to completing the Approval Checklist section of a grant application.

    Federal Transparency Act Certification (PDF)
    A guide to completing the Federal Transparency Act Certification section of a grant application.

    Nonprofit Agency Checklist (PDF)
    A guide to completing the Nonprofit Agency Checklist section of a grant application.

    A Guide to Signing Your Grant Application and Award Notice
    A guide to submitting a Signature Page and Award Letter in Egrants.

     

    Video Resources

    PCCD also encourages applicants to check out the "Resources for Applicants & Grantees" video playlist on the agency's YouTube channel for additional information on the application process.