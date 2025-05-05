2025 CIT Conference: CIT and Beyond

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), in partnership with the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS), and Centre County CIT, held the 2025 Statewide CIT Conference: “CIT and Beyond” on October 28-29, 2025 in State College.

This year’s conference expanded to a two-day format, offering even more opportunities to learn, connect, and grow. The 2025 program showcased a dynamic mix of national and local experts exploring emerging trends, proven practices, and innovative approaches in CIT, crisis response, and Pennsylvania’s behavioral health system. Sessions highlighted fresh strategies and collaborative solutions designed to strengthen crisis response and support safer, healthier communities across the Commonwealth!

📢 PCCD launched the first-of-its-kind in the nation, Crisis Intervention Team Training and Technical Assistance Center!