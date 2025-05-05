2025 CIT Conference: CIT and Beyond
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), in partnership with the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS), and Centre County CIT, held the 2025 Statewide CIT Conference: “CIT and Beyond” on October 28-29, 2025 in State College.
This year’s conference expanded to a two-day format, offering even more opportunities to learn, connect, and grow. The 2025 program showcased a dynamic mix of national and local experts exploring emerging trends, proven practices, and innovative approaches in CIT, crisis response, and Pennsylvania’s behavioral health system. Sessions highlighted fresh strategies and collaborative solutions designed to strengthen crisis response and support safer, healthier communities across the Commonwealth!
📢 PCCD launched the first-of-its-kind in the nation, Crisis Intervention Team Training and Technical Assistance Center!
- In “Heart of the Badge: Building Resilience Through Wellness in Policing”, Chad Bruckner, an active duty police officer, motivational speaker, author, and coach, examined the critical intersections of officer wellness and effective policing.
- Ernie Stevens, featured in the Emmy Award-winning documentary Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops, explored the critical role of CIT training and policy development in “CIT and Community Collaboration”.
- A keynote from CIT International’s Marianne Halbert “Understanding CIT Best Practices for Your Program” focused on community partnerships, improving crisis response systems to provide the most appropriate, least intrusive response, and creating an identity for your CIT program.
- Teresa McCloskey, a mother with lived experience, and Dr. Megan Davidson from the Council of State Governments Justice Center presented “Mason’s Mom: A Parent’s Journey Navigating Brain Injury”.
In addition to these engaging plenary sessions, the 2025 Statewide CIT Conference featured 16 breakout sessions covering topics such as:
- Advanced, rural, and youth CIT programs
- Co-responders and police social workers
- Stepping Up
- Veterans response teams
- Brain injury and crisis response
- Officer wellness and resilience
- Innovative behavioral health diversionary strategies
- And more
- Bridging Behavioral Health and Public Safety: How Counties are Leveraging “Stepping Up” to Enhance their Crisis Response Efforts
- Current Veteran Response Teams in Pennsylvania
- Expanding the S.C.O.P.E. of Law Enforcement-Community Partnerships
- Foundations First: Launching Effective Crisis Intervention Team Programs
- Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative: The Expansion
- Social Work & Law Enforcement: A Collaborative Approach
- Transforming Crisis Intervention: A Systems Approach from Pennsylvania’s Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
- Better Together: When Social Workers and Police Join Forces for a Stronger Community
- Building Effective CIT Programs in Rural Pennsylvania
- CIT and Crisis Services Workgroup Action Planning
- Developing a CIT Youth Program
- Huntingdon County Endangered and At-Risk Youth Response Team (H.E.A.R.T.)
- Intersecting Paths: Diversion and CIT in Berks County
- Mind Matters: Building a Crisis System That is Inclusive and Responsive to Brain Injury
- Mental Health Meets Law Enforcement: Collaboration for Resilient Policing