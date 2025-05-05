If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Conferences & Training

    Statewide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Conference

    The 2025 conference was held October 28-29 in State College.

    2025 CIT Conference: CIT and Beyond

    The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), in partnership with the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS), and Centre County CIT, held the 2025 Statewide CIT Conference: “CIT and Beyond” on October 28-29, 2025 in State College. 

    This year’s conference expanded to a two-day format, offering even more opportunities to learn, connect, and grow. The 2025 program showcased a dynamic mix of national and local experts exploring emerging trends, proven practices, and innovative approaches in CIT, crisis response, and Pennsylvania’s behavioral health system. Sessions highlighted fresh strategies and collaborative solutions designed to strengthen crisis response and support safer, healthier communities across the Commonwealth!

    📢 PCCD launched the first-of-its-kind in the nation, Crisis Intervention Team Training and Technical Assistance Center!

    Questions?

    Contact Us

    We hope to see you at the 2026 Statewide CIT Conference. If you have questions, please contact us.

    Email Us
    Use arrow keys to choose tabs. Content for the chosen tab will be revealed below.
    CIT Behavioral Health Practitioner of the Year

    Darryl Andreas, M.S.

    Center for Community Resources, Lycoming County

    Darryl Andreas works as a mental health co-responder embedded with the Lycoming Regional Police Department. He responds alongside officers to support individuals in crisis, connects families with critical resources, and ensures ongoing follow-up and support. Beyond his daily work, Darryl supports the CIT program through outreach, training, recruitment, and community engagement, helping to bridge law enforcement and behavioral health services.

    CIT Team Coordinator of the Year

    Erin O’Donnell

    Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia County

    Erin O’Donnell has served as the Philadelphia Police Department’s Wellness Manager and CIT Coordinator since 2024, after previously coordinating CIT through the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities since 2019. O’Donnell has trained about 2,000 officers and 700 dispatchers in CIT and received the Commissioner’s Appreciation Award in 2025 for her contributions. 

    CIT Police Officer of the Year

    Patrolman Andrew Gadaleta III

    Douglass Township Police Department, Berks County 

    Officer Gadaleta is a graduate of Berks County’s first CIT training, and he has become a trusted mentor and leader within the program, modeling effective de-escalation practices. In one instance, he intervened during a crisis involving a person at risk of self-harm and ensured a safe outcome, reflecting the life-saving impact of CIT in police practice daily.

    CIT Police Officer of the Year

    Patrolman Michael Weleski

    Cranberry Township Police Department, Butler County 

    Officer Weleski serves as a CIT Coordinator, trainer, and mentor, and has supported the expansion of CIT across Butler and neighboring counties. From developing a behavioral health database to launching officer wellness initiatives, Officer Weleski’s work has improved police responses and strengthened community trust in Western Pennsylvania.

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE

    Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Pin

    Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) pin is a badge of distinction worn by law enforcement officers or first responders who have successfully completed CIT training. It signifies their specialized skills in de-escalating situations involving mental health crises, substance use issues, or behavioral health emergencies. The pin represents a commitment to empathy, safety, and collaboration with mental health professionals and community resources.

    This year, attendees selected their favorite CIT Pin to receive the People's Choice Award! Congratulations, Dauphin County! 

    • In “Heart of the Badge: Building Resilience Through Wellness in Policing”, Chad Bruckner, an active duty police officer, motivational speaker, author, and coach, examined the critical intersections of officer wellness and effective policing.
    • Ernie Stevens, featured in the Emmy Award-winning documentary Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops, explored the critical role of CIT training and policy development in “CIT and Community Collaboration”.
    • A keynote from CIT International’s Marianne Halbert “Understanding CIT Best Practices for Your Program” focused on community partnerships, improving crisis response systems to provide the most appropriate, least intrusive response, and creating an identity for your CIT program.
    • Teresa McCloskey, a mother with lived experience, and Dr. Megan Davidson from the Council of State Governments Justice Center presented “Mason’s Mom: A Parent’s Journey Navigating Brain Injury”.

    In addition to these engaging plenary sessions, the 2025 Statewide CIT Conference featured 16 breakout sessions covering topics such as:

    • Advanced, rural, and youth CIT programs
    • Co-responders and police social workers
    • Stepping Up
    • Veterans response teams
    • Brain injury and crisis response
    • Officer wellness and resilience
    • Innovative behavioral health diversionary strategies
    • And more