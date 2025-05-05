Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Anything can that disrupt young lives and public safety—from violence to delinquency and from substance misuse to family conflict—is part of our prevention and justice agenda. We are a planning agency that endorses programs built on successful models, channels funding to support programs and system improvement, and monitors program and system compliance and accountability.

    2023 Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Plan
    Committee | JJDPC

    Our Initiatives

    Initiatives to Prevent Delinquency

    PCCD selects strategies and proven tools that help communities stress prevention. 

    Thirty years of Prevention Research has shown that current problems have precursors—signs that point to what is likely to happen. PCCD uses programs that, supported by evidence, impact these precursors either by limiting risk factors or strengthening protective factors as identified in local communities.

    The Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) asks over 200,000 students every other year about such behaviors as drug use and aggression. The resulting data shapes local decision making about implementing programs that fit real needs.

    The Communities That Care (CTC) program moves beyond ambitious intentions, delivering a research-based model for mapping community risk and protective factors to programs that will have a real and lasting impact.

    Initiatives to Improve the System

    Balanced and Restorative Justice (BARJ) is a mandate that strives to hold juvenile offenders accountable to victims, increases community's safety and works with juvenile offenders to help them develop into productive and responsible members of their communities. 

    Pennsylvania has committed to a strategy that uses evidence-based practices in each step of the juvenile justice system.  Highlights of JJSES include the utilization of the Youth Level of Services (YLS), development of a shared Case Plan, enhanced data collection and the use of the Standardized Program Evaluation Protocol (SPEP).  

    PCCD is the designated state agency responsible for ensuring compliance with the four core protections of the Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 2002. The protections include Jail Removal of Juveniles, Deinstitutionalization of Status Offenders, Sight and Sound Separation of adults from juveniles and Disproportionate Minority Contact. PCCD has introduced a new online compliance monitoring tool.

    Aftercare cannot be an afterthought. Releasing young offenders from juvenile court placements supervision must be a planned process that begins when the offender is placed in confinement. 

    The Indigent Defense Advisory Committee (IDAC) was established by Act 34 of 2023 to support the development of standards for indigent defense services in Pennsylvania, as well as advise PCCD on funding to supplement services consistent with these standards. Prior to the passage of Act 34, Pennsylvania was one of only two states that provided neither state funding nor state-level supervision for indigent defense.

    Plan to the Governor

    Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Plan

    PCCD is required under 71 P.S. §1190.23 to release a comprehensive juvenile justice plan on behalf of the Commonwealth.

    Full 2023 Plan
    2023 Executive Summary

        

